Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks definitely created a timeless classic with No Air. The singer could not believe her eyes when she saw a video of 90,000 people singing along to the song during Chris Brown's historic concert in South Africa.

Jordin Sparks responded to Chris Brown's performance. Image: Kevork Djansezian and Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Jordin Sparks to Chris Brown's performance

What Chris Brown did at the FNB Stadium on 14 and 15 December can't be undone. The singer is still the talk of the town after his energetic performance, which even included him flying across the biggest stadium in South Africa.

Chris Brown performed his impressive catalogue, including the 2008 classic hit No Air featuring Jordin Sparks. Sparks caught a glimpse of the electrifying performance and wrote:

"I’ll never get over this. So many voices singing my song!! Appreciate him taking my voice all over the world! 🤍🤍"

Fans urge Jordin Sparks to come to SA

South Africans loved the singer's heartfelt response. Many called on the Tattoo singer to also come to South Africa to perform. South Africa has seen an increase in international stars visiting the country.

@kelow_C said:

"You should have came with him 🥺 @JordinSparks."

@ThamiMilis commented:

"It was a big Song in SA way back."

@LadyTee_Maimane wrote:

"You know you could have been a surprise guest... Ay Nina kodwa."

@lunga_Mzimba added:

"Come to South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@soso_spayi said:

"You should've toured with him Jordin!"

