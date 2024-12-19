It was pandamonium at Chris Brown's concert when the singer's tour DJ played Cassper Nyovest's biggest hit

The rapper shared a video of when the crowd erupted singing Doc Shebeleza and contemplated hosting another Fill Up concert

Fans pleaded with Mufasa to do another show for old times' sake, saying it was needed for the culture

DJ Fresh paid homage to Cassper Nyovest at Chris Brown's concert. Images: casspernyovest, iamdjfresh, chrisbrownofficial

Cassper Nyovest had an emotional moment after having his song played at the Chris Brown concert.

Chris Brown DJ shows love to Cassper Nyovest

It's clear that Chris Brown and his team did their homework before they came to South Africa, from the dance moves to the music.

The singer not only danced to several local hits, including the viral Biri Marung and Tshwala Bam challenges, but his DJ also honoured Cassper Nyovest before playing arguably the biggest song in his career - Doc Shebeleza:

"One thing about me is I did my homework on South Africa, and we're gonna do this for a legend."

The rapper watched the video in awe as the FNB Stadium erupted with thousands of people rapping along to his song; he even contemplated another Fill-Up concert:

"It’s not every day that Chris Brown’s tour DJ, @iamdjfresh, plays a record I dropped 10 years ago and 98,000 people rap word for word. South Africa, y'all have held me down, and I want to thank you! Legendary! Got me feeling like maybe we should Fill Up FNB one more time!"

Fans show love to Cassper Nyovest

Netizens gave Mufasa his flowers, while others are itching for another Fill-Up concert:

Chris Brown's disc jockey, DJ Fresh, praised Cassper:

"I respect you, I respect South Africa, I respect the culture. You deserve your flowers. Hate is just love misunderstood."

stephythemakeupartist said:

"You know us! Do it, we'll be there."

carpomore wrote:

"One more time, Cassper."

mesiah.x posted:

"One more time for the culture. The 2017 one was such a show!"

geeman_iv commented:

"I never went to any of your concerts because of a lack of money. But this one, I'm rocking with you."

jrex_universe showed love to Cassper:

"They'll never admit that you're the greatest."

Cassper Nyovest trolls Chris Brown fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest throwing shade at Chris Brown's supporters after the singer left South Africa.

Mzansi was in stitches at Mufasa's comment, while some netizens claimed he had fallen off and wasn't relevant anymore.

