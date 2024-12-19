Cassper Nyovest threw shade soon after Chris Brown left South Africa following his concert

The rapper joked that now fans were left with local stars and would be forced to attend their shows since the superstar singer was gone

While many fans laughed at his comment, some netizens argued that Mufasa was no longer relevant

Cassper Nyovest trolled Chris Brown's fans after the singer left South Africa. Images: casspernyovest, chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest says South Africans are forced to support local acts again after Chris Brown left.

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at Chris Brown fans

Chris Brown officially left the building following his back-to-back sold-out shows, and it seems some people are more relieved than others, Cassper Nyovest being one of them.

The Ma Menemene rapper joked, saying now that Breezy was gone, fans were forced to support local musicians and attend their shows:

"Chris Brown is gone now, he's gone, you're left with us. Let us perform for you, come to the festivals; maybe I'll fly too!"

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared the video:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's video

Fans were hysterical and admired Mufasa's sense of humour:

Tshepang_one laughed"

"The 'Maybe nka fofa' part."

Romeo20040 was in stitches:

"This guy is such a clown; what a funny human being!"

CarltonSibuyi2 laughed:

"This oke is genuinely funny!"

Meanwhile, others called Cassper a has-been, saying the rapper was no longer relevant:

jeffrey_blak dragged Cassper:

"Wena, we don’t count you. You're no longer a celebrity; you're just someone we know."

PLMscouting was annoyed:

"The way he breathes is really annoying, yoh."

mzukisi_ngqeza claimed:

"He is no longer relevant."

Swart47321327 wrote:

"All these celebrities need therapy. Kabza and Zinhle also made videos out of jealousy that Chris only called Phori to perform."

Shuaib16503479 posted:

"He's not joking. He's trying to deal with the pain of Breezy taking over his territory."

Cassper Nyovest celebrates his birthday

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's birthday.

His age came as a shock to many netizens who thought the music mogul was music older:

baby_gheli said:

"Sheesh, I thought he was pushing 40."

