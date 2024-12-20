Cassper Nyovest hinted at another Fill-Up concert at FNB Stadium after being inspired by Chris Brown's back-to-back performances

The rapper shared a clip of Chris Brown's DJ playing Doc Shebeleza , expressing gratitude to fans for their support and teasing a potential event

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans urging him to proceed and others accusing him of chasing clout

Cassper Nyovest recently had fans jumping with joy when he said he might consider another fill-up following Chris Brown's historic back-to-back concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Cassper Nyovest has hinted that he wants to fill up the FNB Stadium again. Image: Samir Hussein and Aaron J. Thornton

Chris Brown's SA concert is giving Cassper Nyovest some wild ideas. The rapper recently hinted that he was considering hosting another fill-up concert at the FNB Stadium. Mufasa has been considering another fill-up after celebrating his debut album Tsholofelo's 10th anniversary in October.

Taking to his Instagram page, the award-winning rapper and businessman shared a clip of Chris Brown's DJ playing Doc Shebeleza and thanked fans for the love. He also noted that seeing over 90,000 people singing his song word for word was special. He wrote:

"South Africa, yall have held me down and ke batla go le Leboga!!! Legendary!!! Got me feeling like maybe we should Fill Up FNB one more time!!! Yall game?"

Fans excited about Cassper Nyovest's post

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many urged the rapper and his team to start preparations for another fill-up. Others accused him of chasing clout using Chris Brown's concert.

@yandeya_mphephu said:

"I am not sure if I feel like you are jealous of what Chris did. To me, this sounds like when a friend buys a car, you also say, "I bought it first, I can still buy one." I'm just saying."

@mrs_mmpho commented:

"Relax, relax Nyovie, we sand Sister Betina too."

@tebolemo2526 added:

"LETS!!! Asseblief. I'd do it over and over again."

@gregmaloka wrote:

"Special moments. And yes, FILL UP one more time."

Cassper Nyovest jokes after Chris Brown leaves SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest shared a hilarious video making fun of South Africans after Chris Brown left the country.

Nyovi told fans who were going crazy over the US star that they are now left with local celebs.

