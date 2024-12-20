Chris Brown's tour DJ promised to make another stop after the success of the singer's concert

DJ Fresh even wants to plan a show for the R&B and Amapiano lovers, and many welcomed the idea

However, not everyone is feeling the vibe and turned down his request to return to South Ah

DJ Fresh is planning to return to Mzansi after Chris Brown's concert. Images: Instagram/ iamdjfresh, Prince Williams/WireImage

Chris Brown's DJ loved Mzansi so much that he may even make another stop soon.

Chris Brown's DJ to return to South Africa

Coming from two successful back-to-back shows, Chris Brown and his team are overwhelmed with pride at the turnout of his concert. So much so that his tour disc jockey, DJ Fresh, wants to come back.

Real name Jermaine Tandy, the self-proclaimed "number one requested tour DJ" is brainstorming plans for returning to South Africa, including an R&B and Amapiano party.

He enthusiastically shared his idea with his new South African followers, hoping to get the green light to make another stop:

"I wanna do an Rnb party when I come back to South Africa, and we can include Amapiano promoters; let’s set it up."

This comes after he bragged about having done his homework on Mzansi music, including paying homage to some big hits like Cassper Nyovest's Doc Shebeleza:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Fresh's idea

It seems not everyone was feeling Fresh's idea, and immediately turned it down:

usuckomgg said:

"Please go home and leave us alone."

BafanaSurprise turned Fresh down:

"One about us South Africans, we get tired. We came out in numbers for Chris Brown, not you. Yes, you’ve played a phenomenal role, but this is too much now, Chief."

Fhumulani_Cat posted:

"You're pushing it, bro; give it a rest now."

Meanwhile, others welcomed Fresh with open arms:

TroddAwesome said:

"Come with Chris Brown because that's how we know you."

JonMarduk wrote:

"Please also come to Cape Town this time."

Miss__Empress was in:

"I’m definitely in! You respected and loved our country and culture! This is definitely your home; let’s do it!"

