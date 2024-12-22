Rachel Kolisi shared snippets of the final days of her holiday in Australia with her beloved family

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's ex-wife set off Down Under with her children Nicholas, Keziah and Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo

In her latest Instagram post, she shared a compilation showing the fun she has had throughout the trip

Rachel Kolisi has been more than willing to show people her family's Australia vacation. Nicholas, Keziah and Liphelo joined Rachel and were bound for Australia to spend time with family.

Rachel Kolisi seemingly references divorce from Siya Kolisi during her Australian family vacation. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Fans got to see what was on Rachel's mind while on the holiday. Her latest post seemingly referenced her experience going through a divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Rachel Kolisi bids Australia goodbye

Multiple photos shared by Rachel show that she had a lot of fun with her children. Among the pictures, she inserted notes, one was a wise gem was about accepting anything life throws at you. It read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The best thing I did this year was learn to accept that whatever happens happens okay."

Another text post read that her current priority is peace. See the photos below:

What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi

SA supports Rachel Kolisi

People commented, expressing their admiration for Rachel. Many related to the text she penned about accepting anything that happens in life.

khuba_elihle said:

"Talk about kids that are globetrotters 😍. I love it for them."

melinakimchibba was impressed:

"Peace looks great on you 🙌🔥"

nomfunekomvunyiswa94 commented:

"The last slide 🔥is everything 😍 🙌"

xoxopottery_designs cheered:

"❤️🎄⭐️ Looks so wonderful."

timtamsurf applauded:

"You continue to inspire me with your authenticity, resilience and beautiful heart 🩵🤗"

kombie12 added:

"Your happiness is contagious."

nozipombere was moved:

"Oh, Riri….we wish things could be different, is. But we wish you happiness qha. You were the bestest Makoti. 😍"

mrsashreddy declared:

"Rachel, you have my entire heart ❤️ 🤗"

Rachel Kolisi 'heals' in Australia with kids and siblings

Briefly News previously reported that after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent time with his siblings and kids in Cape Town last week, his ex-wife is also spoiling them - and herself - with love and fun.

Rachel Kolisi (née Smith) flew to Australia with Siya's sister Liphelo and the former couple's two children, Nicholas and Keziah, to be with her family.

In a recent Instagram post on her growing account, Rachel shared images of herself, her kids, Liphelo, and her siblings and spouses (which included Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith) having a jolly time Down Under.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News