Former Uzalo actress Baby Cele recently gave fans a reason to shower her with congratulatory messages

A video on TikTok shows the beloved Mzansi actress commanding attention at her special event

Baby Cele had a man by her side on the traditional occasion, which seems dedicated to her in-laws

Baby Cele may have indicated that she has found love once again. The actress previously revealed that she had gone through three divorces.

Baby Cele appeared to be at an umembeso ceremony and is due to get married. Image: @kwanjomane

Baby Cele made a stunning appearance in a video that looked like she was ready to tie the knot. Online users were raving about the former Uzalo actress's special day.

Baby Cele finds love again

A TikTok video shared by @kwanjomane shows Baby Cele at her alleged umembeso. In the video, she was dressed in African regalia next to a man, and they took her to the stage. Watch the clip below:

SA criticises Baby Cele

Some people thought the video of Baby Cele was heartwarming. They congratulated the actress on finding love and assumed she would be a bride soon. A number of peeps threw shade because the actress has been married multiple times.

Priscilla wrote:

"She likes getting married 😳 is this not her fourth marriage, or am I missing something?"

Nomvu Nwa Mkhabela89 was shady:

"She's always getting married. I'm now confused."

Miss T remarked:

"She looks so uncomfortable 🤔"

addooo added:

"Yhooo mme oo o rata lenyalo hle (she loves marriage.)"

Mazetho84 kaNgemaNgubane exclaimed:

"Hha futhi 😳"

Bloom shared:

"Kunento e off la kuye maannn 🤔(something is off with her here.)"

Masechaba Ndlovu married for 3rd time to music exec

Briefly News previously reported that Masechaba Ndlovu is head over heels in love. The media personality got divorced in 2018 and has kept her love life under wraps even though she hinted at a white wedding in 2023.

Fans were overjoyed when Masechaba Ndlovu recently posted stunning pictures of a special occasion with Ntethe, founder of the record label Ntethe Global Effect. Love was in the air as Masechaba made a wholesome announcement with her son's father.

In an Instagram post, Masechaba officially revealed she got married to the father of her son Lukhanyo.

