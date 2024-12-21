Rachel Kolisi Brings Kids to Olympic Gold Medallist Tatjana Smith in Australia, SA Loves It
- Rachel Kolisi is living her best life after leaving for Australia with three of her children from her marriage to Siya Kolisi
- Olympian Tatjana Smith has been a part of the family festivities since the Kolisi family arrived in Sydney
- Online users were delighted to see a sneak peek into the fun that Rachel Kolisi is having with her family
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Rachel Kolisi is spending time with her sister-in-law, gold medalist Tatjana Smith, while overseas. Three of the Kolisi kids, Keziah, Nicholas, and Liphelo, recently jetted off to Australia.
Rachel Kolisi's Instagram posts have kept fans updated about her Australian adventures with the children. While in Sydney, she also made sure that her children were surrounded by greatness.
Rachel Kolisi and kids spend time with Tatjana Smith
Tatjana Smith captured special moments she spent with her nieces and nephew and their mom Rachel. Olympic gold medallist Tatjana is married to Rachel's brother, Joel Smith. The family had a wholesome ice cream date, a fun day on the beach, and Christmas-themed activities. See the photos and videos below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi
- Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce in October 2024, and people in South Africa were reeling.
- Rachel Kolisi has since become even more focused on her children as well as her own healing journey.
- The former wife of Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi planned the family's Australia vacation months ahead.
- Rachel Kolisi made an effort to keep supporters in the loop about her travels and their preparations.
- Many fans have rallied behind Rachel Kolisi as she has been candid about moving past a difficult time.
Fans gush over Tatjana Smith and Kolisi kids
Many people thought the Olympian's post was heartwarming. Online users wished Tatjana and her family well. Read the comments below:
ilovekerry.2 commented:
"So special that you all got to spend time together here in Australia! Love this for you all 💛 Wishing you all a happy Christmas and all the good things for 2025 🌟"
nadineronele wrote:
"Down under brings out your serenity."
willsydney said:
"So awesome that you got to enjoy Sydney. ❤️Hopefully, Sydney welcomed you with its wonderful weather, and you got to experience God’s creation in natural landscapes and wildlife! 🙌"
gemmclarke gushed:
"One of those pics looked very much like a Perth train! It looks like you are having a wonderful, relaxing time. Welcome and enjoy! In case you are thinking about a move. Sydney is great for holidays, but Perth is the best for everyday living!"
zeldalagrangesa wrote:
"One of my favourite cities in the world. I absolutely love it. Enjoy every minute. Xx"
chivonneyoung remarked:
"So special."
SA refuses to accept Rachel and Siya's divorce
Briefly News previously reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unsuspecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.
South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.
Social media users have called an emergency family meeting to discuss Kolisi's shocking divorce.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za