Rachel Kolisi is living her best life after leaving for Australia with three of her children from her marriage to Siya Kolisi

Olympian Tatjana Smith has been a part of the family festivities since the Kolisi family arrived in Sydney

Online users were delighted to see a sneak peek into the fun that Rachel Kolisi is having with her family

Rachel Kolisi is spending time with her sister-in-law, gold medalist Tatjana Smith, while overseas. Three of the Kolisi kids, Keziah, Nicholas, and Liphelo, recently jetted off to Australia.

Rachel Kolisi and her kids enjoyed quality time with Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith in Australia. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi's Instagram posts have kept fans updated about her Australian adventures with the children. While in Sydney, she also made sure that her children were surrounded by greatness.

Rachel Kolisi and kids spend time with Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith captured special moments she spent with her nieces and nephew and their mom Rachel. Olympic gold medallist Tatjana is married to Rachel's brother, Joel Smith. The family had a wholesome ice cream date, a fun day on the beach, and Christmas-themed activities. See the photos and videos below:

What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi

Fans gush over Tatjana Smith and Kolisi kids

Many people thought the Olympian's post was heartwarming. Online users wished Tatjana and her family well. Read the comments below:

ilovekerry.2 commented:

"So special that you all got to spend time together here in Australia! Love this for you all 💛 Wishing you all a happy Christmas and all the good things for 2025 🌟"

nadineronele wrote:

"Down under brings out your serenity."

willsydney said:

"So awesome that you got to enjoy Sydney. ❤️Hopefully, Sydney welcomed you with its wonderful weather, and you got to experience God’s creation in natural landscapes and wildlife! 🙌"

gemmclarke gushed:

"One of those pics looked very much like a Perth train! It looks like you are having a wonderful, relaxing time. Welcome and enjoy! In case you are thinking about a move. Sydney is great for holidays, but Perth is the best for everyday living!"

zeldalagrangesa wrote:

"One of my favourite cities in the world. I absolutely love it. Enjoy every minute. Xx"

chivonneyoung remarked:

"So special."

