Cardi B and Offset have been in the headlines following their massive fallout after six years of marriage

Most recently, Offset had a big birthday party, and during that time, Cardi B went over the edge and opened up on Instagram

Social media users got to see Cardi B get honest about how much Offset hurt her in their marriage

Cardi B and Offset continue to go through ups and downs in their marriage. The married rappers recently called it quits, but it seems Cardi B is still reeling from the loss of her marriage.

Cardi B went on Instagram Live and told the world about her marriage problems with Offset. Image: Rich Fury /Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Offset was spotted painting the town red on his birthday. A recent video of Cardi B emotionally ranting went viral.

Cardi B gets candid about Offset heartbreak

Rapper Cardi B was trending on X after going live on Instagram. In the video shared by @theniloguy o X, she was yelling and close to tears about how much her husband hurt her when she was in her most vulnerable state.

Watch the video below:

Offset speaks out after Cardi B rant

In the meantime, Offset was partying to celebrate his birthday. Daily Mail said his party was filled with women in his entourage.

Some netizens who were criticising Offset mentioned his deceased cousin Takeoff. Offset tweeted asking people not to mention Takeoff.

Netizens discuss Offset and Cardi B

Many people debated Offset's conduct, and many felt sorry for Cardi. Online users shared their opinions on the estranged rapper husband and wife.

@TROQUELL said:

"The fact that a woman like Cardi B could be on live breaking down over her man just let’s you know loving the wrong man would really do you in. From the outside looking in this woman has everything the world could offer her. Beauty, family, success, money, house, cars etc yet."

@GersonDanielCa3 commented:

"I am very sorry for everything that has happened to Cardi, I just know that this will help her kill and eat her next album, she is going to devour that. #CardiB"

@NaesCloset wrote:

"A lot of women have felt like Cardi B. It's very stressful when you stand by a man to support him, lift him up and even at times suppress your emotions to be there for them, only to play in your face later. It's such a slap in the face that I don't find funny."

@morgantyshell agreed:

"Cardi B's live is sooo sad and brings back so many old feelings and exactly why I can’t give years of my life to somebody once you’ve showed me who you are multiple times.. been there done that and ain’t going back."

@GeauxGabrielle added:

"I feel so deeply for Cardi B. She did an interview once that stuck with me where she said after she announced her separation from Offset, it was her daddy who really pressured her to get back together with him despite the constant cheating and everything that happened."

Cardi B seemingly disses Tyla during performance

Briefly News previously reported that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's statement during her TikTok In The Mix concert performance raised eyebrows when she sneak dissed Tyla's hit song, Water.

Bathong, Tyla hasn't been a household name for a year, yet she's already catching strays? The Water hitmaker is gearing up to release her debut album and has been topping music charts all across the globe with her smash hit.

But it seems not everyone is happy for the Johannesburg singer. During the TikTok In The Mix concert, Cardi B's performance had fans talking after she seemingly threw jabs at Tyla's song:

Source: Briefly News