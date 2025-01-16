One South African woman went on social media to flex and rave about dating a man from Venda

The TikTok video shows the construction process of their beautiful home and a peek at the finished kitchen

Mzansi viewers had lots to say about her relationship and some asked for a clip of the full house tour

A woman got candid about her experience dating a venda man. Image: @phashaandanie

TikTok is buzzing with another love story. One woman took to the platform to reveal the incredible results of her relationship with her Venda bae.

Woman shows a house

The clip on her TikTok page @phashaandanie, shows the beautiful house the guy built for them. It racked up thousands of views and likes within just a day of being posted online.

A woman gave a glimpse of her home. Image: @phashaandanie

Hopping onto a TikTok trend

The cabinets alone scream luxury, and the layout looks straight out of a Pinterest board. It's written on the video, “Giving a Venda guy a chance.” She was following a popular TikTok trend where women share their experiences dating guys from different tribes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTok users weigh in

Many netizens couldn’t help but rave about her smooth sailing mjolo, and comments about the stunning house.

@Masgrific said:

"I want a Venda guy too. 🥺🥺🥺"

@musawenkosi263 posted:

"Please dear house tour, it's beautiful. 🥰🥰🥰"

@ShoniLekala commented:

"I love your kitchen. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Please do a house tour. 🥂"

@nwashakamani stated:

"Not all Venda man. You are just lucky. 🙌👏"

@Nhlakanipho mentioned:

"This is not a sign ladies! 😮‍💨 Unless if you wanna cry like a cat."

@Rudzi asked:

"Where is this house being built."

@jack7ms typed:

"They love playing with cement."

@Putin asked:

"Who did the kitchen?"

@VENDAMELANIN shared:

"🤣🤣🤣 Very nice. Mara you can never convince me to date a Venda guy again. As much as I'm venda mara you can never convince me. 🤣🤣🤣"

