“You Are Just Lucky”: Woman Shows Results of Dating a Venda Guy, SA Stunned by Video
- One South African woman went on social media to flex and rave about dating a man from Venda
- The TikTok video shows the construction process of their beautiful home and a peek at the finished kitchen
- Mzansi viewers had lots to say about her relationship and some asked for a clip of the full house tour
TikTok is buzzing with another love story. One woman took to the platform to reveal the incredible results of her relationship with her Venda bae.
Woman shows a house
The clip on her TikTok page @phashaandanie, shows the beautiful house the guy built for them. It racked up thousands of views and likes within just a day of being posted online.
Hopping onto a TikTok trend
The cabinets alone scream luxury, and the layout looks straight out of a Pinterest board. It's written on the video, “Giving a Venda guy a chance.” She was following a popular TikTok trend where women share their experiences dating guys from different tribes.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA TikTok users weigh in
Many netizens couldn’t help but rave about her smooth sailing mjolo, and comments about the stunning house.
@Masgrific said:
"I want a Venda guy too. 🥺🥺🥺"
@musawenkosi263 posted:
"Please dear house tour, it's beautiful. 🥰🥰🥰"
@ShoniLekala commented:
"I love your kitchen. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Please do a house tour. 🥂"
@nwashakamani stated:
"Not all Venda man. You are just lucky. 🙌👏"
@Nhlakanipho mentioned:
"This is not a sign ladies! 😮💨 Unless if you wanna cry like a cat."
@Rudzi asked:
"Where is this house being built."
@jack7ms typed:
"They love playing with cement."
@Putin asked:
"Who did the kitchen?"
@VENDAMELANIN shared:
"🤣🤣🤣 Very nice. Mara you can never convince me to date a Venda guy again. As much as I'm venda mara you can never convince me. 🤣🤣🤣"
