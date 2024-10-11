An events company uploaded a video on TikTok showing app users a grand Ndebele wedding

The short clip showed Ndebele women and men slowly stepping towards the gorgeous wedding venue

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the display of the culture and shared positive words

A beautiful Ndebele wedding took place in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga. Images: @gonievents

Source: TikTok

South Africa's rich diversity is reflected in its people's embrace and respect of the country's unique local cultures, who celebrate traditions from all corners.

A heartwarming video showcasing a vibrant traditional Ndebele wedding captivated online viewers, with some expressing admiration for the colourful display of heritage.

Ndebele wedding captures hearts

The events company Goni Events took to its TikTok account (@gonievents) to share a video of a Ndebele wedding. Some women embraced their culture and wore traditional wedding attire, and men accompanied them as they entered the wedding venue.

The beautiful ceremony took place in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, an area known to be the home of many Ndebele people.

Take a look at the video below:

Internet users love the Ndebele wedding

Several local social media users rushed to the comment section and shared their fascination with the traditional ceremony. Others commented on the bride's beauty.

@bassie.motaung seemingly enjoyed watching the video and wrote:

"Goosebumps."

@molwa_ntwa told people online:

"The Ndebele culture is beautiful."

@a_m_rams said to the online community:

"Whoever convinced us to wear white wedding dresses truly hated us."

@mello_molefe loved Mzansi's cultural history, writing:

"Mara, South Africa is colourful and has different cultures. The diversity! Every culture is just beautiful on its own."

@makhosetive.m laughed and said:

"Definitely my kind of wedding step."

@amisibeko080 wrote in the comments:

"Very beautiful. Congrats to the bride and groom."

@nelo.an_uppityafican shared their thoughts with the public:

"I dislike the fact that women will be in full African attire and men will just decorate pants and a shirt."

Mzansi obsessed with traditional Ndebele outfits

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who shared pictures of her stunning Ndebele traditional attire for her wedding day.

South African online users congratulated the couple and wished them well while complimenting them on their traditional outfits.

