A photo of AKA and Riky Rick's doppelgangers clubbing together has left South Africans on social media buzzing

The picture which was shared on X shows the two gentlemen having fun during a night out

Netizens flooded the comment section with reactions quoting AKA and Riky Rick's lyrics, while others were convinced the two have returned

It’s not unusual for celebrities to have lookalikes, but when the doppelgangers become close friends mirroring the bond the stars, they resemble share? That’s special. Such is the case for the lookalikes of the late AKA and Riky Rick, who seem to share a close bond like the two musicians, leaving Mzansi buzzing.

AKA and Riky Rick's lookalikes spotted at groove

Taking to their X account, social media user @HermaineM shared a picture of two men enjoying a night out at groove. The gentlemen resembled the late AKA and Riky Rick, and the social media user captioned the picture:

“Haibo, it’s them 😳”

Take a look at the pictures of AKA and Riky Rick’s twins below:

Netizens react to photo of AKA and Riky Rick's lookalikes at groove

While @HermaineM didn’t mention AKA or Riky Rick, netizens noticed the two men look like the late rappers. The comments section filled up with reactions, with some quoting Riky Rick’s famous catchphrase, while some suggested that the two were the two musicians come back to life.

Here are some of the reactions:

@SekaniJuni0r said:

“Not everyone you see at groove is alive 😩”

@sirbobbypatrone said:

“We never die; we multiply.”

@poengem said:

“I knew we don't drink alone at the night clubs.”

@APervertedMonk said:

“Mans didn’t come back as SimDope!”

@MbuyaneNgcebo remarked:

“They came back stronger”

@lamecktrill1 said:

“Quick reincarnation 💀”

@bright_mw observed:

“People are really born in pairs.”

@globalfacon said:

“I saw this post in the morning while I was still drunk; I'm sober now. I still feel like I see them.”

@GegelaVusi said:

“He made a promise that he will come back brand new. I'm tempted with my level of debts.”

@Gj_kamza said:

“Any day this life gon' flash before your eyes but I wake up every morning singing for money 🕊🕊”

@_Motleleng said:

“That's why I stopped grooving. I once saw my late brother's look alike.”

@Lerato_Hloai said:

“That's William Mpololeng, I used to attend high school with him; he stays at Vaal😂😇”

Another Sol Phenduka lookalike spotted

Meanwhile, netizens were previously in stitches when a social media user shared a video of a man at the chicken fast-food establishment Pedros who resembled popular radio personality Sol Phenduka.

Numerous Sol Phenduka lookalikes have been spotted in the past. An X user thought the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation looked like the radio personality.

Riky Rick's posthumous album released

Briefly News previously reported that Sony Music Africa announced Riky Rick's posthumous album.

The late rapper's final album, titled Boss Zonke Forever, was released on 4 April 2025. It has 17 songs, including a bonus track.

