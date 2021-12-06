South African social media users can't believe a post about a coffin that was dumped next to a busy highway

The photograph of a coffin that was just dumped next to the N1 freeway and locals are concerned that there was a body inside too

Some people feel the guy who transported the coffin didn’t have time to bury the corpse and opted to leave the coffin there

A coffin dumped next to a busy road has shocked many social media users in South Africa. According to a Facebook post, the coffin was spotted by a driver and decided to share it with social media consumers.

The page, SA Long Distance Truckers, posted the image as it sparked concerns among many netizens and Briefly News brings this bizarre occurrence. As usual, some locals are finding the picture and story so funny but some are seriously worried about the coffin or whether it had a corpse when it was discarded. It remains unclear who left the coffin but it’s clear it was disposed of along N1.

“On the N1. What in the world... how, somebody tell me.”

The post reads:

Alex Hamilton said:

“I know this oke... he has Covid... been coffin a lot.”

Paula Stout said:

“Uhh I’m sorry but I didn’t have time to bury him!”

Janine Koekemoer said:

“There is no way in hell that I will stop to check on this... Not gonna happen... But hey... Rest In Peace.”

Lungisile Nyeleti said:

“Last month I buried my brother in exactly the same coffin, when we went to check on his grave after two weeks it was flat like there wasn’t a grave.”

Reginald Kadiwa said:

“Maybe they had buried him at a place he didn't like and was moving to a graveyard he prefers when he met another fatal accident.”

Naeem Dawood said:

“Apparently he didn't like where he was buried so he decided to relocate. And then this is South Africa. So he got mugged.”

Salter Tsela said:

“In South Africa everything is possible.”

Solomon Mpofu said:

“Something illegal was being transported.”

Mpingo Mpingo said:

“Was flying to Heaven when one engine failed.”

