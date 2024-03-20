Two South African Police Service members were arrested in connection with the death of a suspect

Three officers were sent to check on the suspect, and he was reported missing

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate reported that the police picked up the suspect before he disappeared, and his body was later found

AMANGWE – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a suspect, which led to the arrest of two South African Police Service officers. This is after the officers were looking for a suspect who ended up dead.

IPID arrests two SAPS officers

According to SowetanLIVE, the two officers were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly killing a 29-year-old man from Amangwe. The man was allegedly a suspect in a case where the SAPS was investigating. Three police officers allegedly fetched the suspect, and when he did not return home, he was reported missing.

He was later found dead, and when the IPID investigated, they saw that the two officers were involved in his death. They were then arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans suspicious of murder

Netizens discussed the crime on Facebook and suggested that it was a hit.

Alert South Africa said:

“Durban South African Police Service has its hit squad. Same police officers killing suspects all the time, and all they did is give the very same police officer a promotion.”

Mondli Mbatha said:

“Let’s wait for the investigation.”

Western Cape officer arrested after killing a teenager

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a police officer was arrested after killing a teenager.

The officer was driving at high speed while under the influence, and she knocked over a teenager who was on the sidewalk.

South Africans were furious that the law enforcement officer’s actions caused the death of a child.

