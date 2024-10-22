South African Police Service member Minenhle Makhaye was reportedly found in possession of over 100 bank cards

She was also caught with the bank card of a hijacking victim, which she allegedly took while driving the recovered vehicle back to the police station

She is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates' Court today, and South Africans were in disbelief

A cop was arrested for having a hijack victim's bank card. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and Bill Oxford/Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — A South African Police Service constable will appear in court after she was found in possession of a bank card belonging to a hijack victim.

SAPS officer in court

Constable Minenhle Makhaye will appear before the Durban Magistrates Court and face additional charges, including fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Makhaye reportedly took the card, which belonged to a hijacked victim, while driving the vehicle the police recovered to Malvern Police Station.

The state confirmed that Makhaye wasn't linked to the hijack, which took place last month. During the incident, Zarah Ramsamy hid under the vehicle as her family fled, but the hijackers reportedly drove over her, causing her death.

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens on Facebook were stunned that the police officer was arrested for such a crime.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"SA, the only place where you're not safe even from the cops. Who will protect us?"

Maite Ruff Choshi said:

"Mara, I'm very disappointed."

Brian BK Sebina asked:

"Why now? It is because of the GNU? This should be praised, as it's a welcome development."

Maron Zhou Chihora said:

"SA is like a movie."

Gift Mashabela said:

"Useless police force."

