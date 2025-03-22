CCTV Footage Exposes SAPS Officers Assisting Blue-Light Hijackers
- The South African Police Service arrested four suspects, including two police officers in Ekurhuleni
- The officers and suspects have been allegedly involved in a spree of blue-light hijackings
- CCTV footage also emerged which showed police officers assisting hijackers hijack a security company's vehicle
GAUTENG — South Africans slammed the South African Police Service after CCTV footage of a cop seemingly assisting hijackers target a security vehicle on 4 March 2025 went viral. Two police officers were arrested on 20 March in connection with blue-light hijackings.
What happened in the CCTV footage?
Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the CCTV video on his @abramjee X account. The video shows two security officers who are stopped by two traffic officers and one police officer. The officer engages in a conversation with the passenger and asks him for a permit.
The passenger asks which permit the officer wants. He asks for his Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) permit. Perplexed, he hesitates. His colleague, the driver, asks him why he wants the PSiRA permit. He then says he does not have his PSiRA papers but has his licence. The officer takes his licence. A disagreement ensues, and suddenly two unidentified men appear and hijack them. They take their firearms, pull them out of the vehicle and take the vehicle over.
Watch the video here:
Police arrest police officers for hijacking
The police arrested four suspects, including two officers on 20 March. They were linked to blue-light robberies in Kempton Park in Gauteng. The police acted on information they received and arrested the two officers, who led them to two suspects. It's not clear if the suspects in the video are the same as those the police arrested on 20 March.
Recent similar blue-light hijackings
- The police busted members of a blue-light gang in February 2024 for robbing victims on the N3 highway, a road notorious for blue-light incidents
- Two months later, three suspected blue-light members were fatally shot on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga
- The police arrested four suspects in Gauteng in August of the same year for disguising themselves as police officers and hijacking a pastor and his wife
- A South African citizen allegedly shot and killed three hijackers after they tried to steal his bakkie in October
- The police arrested a man for allegedly robbing and hijacking two police officers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in November
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on the video were furious.
Bradly Minnaar said:
"Under the ANC leadership, you can't trust the people you are supposed to be able to trust."
Constitution First asked:
"Who are we going to trust when stopped on the road now? I ain't stopping struebob."
Luyolo Mkentane said:
"With rogue cops like these, the race to the bottom truly continues!
Vibes Only said:
"That's a full movie I'm telling you."
Dumisani Khumalo Snr said:
"The police are not your friends. Never forget that."
SAPS arrest bluelight hijackers
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police recently arrested suspects implicated in over 30 blue-light hijackings on 19 March. The police acted on a tip-off, which led them to the N3.
The police located an Audi vehicle and the vehicle sped off. A high-speed chase ensued and a shootout between the police and the suspects led to their arrest.
