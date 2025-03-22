South Africans were pleased after the South African Police Serice arrested two suspects for trying to enter the country with drugs

The South African and the Brazilian were found with cocaine worth R1 million at the OR Tambo International Airport

South Africans commented on the arrest and some called on the country to develop stricter laws for apprehending and punishing drug mules

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA clapped for the cops who arrested two drug mules. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and stock image by 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, EKURHULENI — The South African Police Service received flowers when they arrested two drug mules who were busted with cocaine worth over R1 Million at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni on 20 March 2205.

What happened at the OR Tambo?

According to the South African Police Service's Facebook post, a man and a woman were arrested for bringing drugs into the country. The woman, a 51-year-old from South Africa, and the man, a 24-year-old from Brazil, flew in from Sao Paulo. However, the police intercepted them and searched them. They found cocaine with a street value of over R1 million on them and they were arrested.

The police also found through a medical examination that they had swallowed bullets believed to have cocaine. The value of the bullets they swallowed remained unknown. The police also intercepted a shipment of powder which they suspected to be heroin worth over R200,000. The shipment was expected to land in London, United Kingdom.

Similar drug busts at airports

Cops arrested two drug mules at the OR Tambo Airport. Stock image by THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

South Africans salute SAPS

Netizens commenting on the police's Facebook post gave them their flowers.

Christopher Thetswe said:

"Keep up the good work, SAPS! We're praying for you to keep away from bribery and coercion."

Motsiri Mohale said:

"OR Tambo SAPS has got one of the best, if not the best, commanders in the SAPS. He is a very focused and dedicated man who is always on top of the game."

Moropyane Evidence said:

"It's very alarming that South Africa should just suspend flights from Brazil for some time because this is too much."

Kenneth Mnguni asked:

"Why are the police so serious about their work nowadays?"

Martien Nkomo said:

"Good job, team SAPS."

Drug mule arrested with drugs worth R1.8 million

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested a Brazilian drug mule at the OR Tambo International Airport in November last year. They found cocaine worth R1.8 million.

The Brazilian man was arrested just as he landed at the OR Tambo airport from Brazil. They found the drugs strapped to his torso.

Source: Briefly News