GAUTENG - Senzo Mchunu has condemned the murders of five community patrollers in Soshanguve, but South Africans aren’t entirely happy with his response.

The Minister of Police expressed his sadness and outrage after the patrollers were murdered at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.

Four patrollers were found shot dead and partially burnt in the early hours of Saturday, 22 March 2025, while the fifth succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday, 23 March. Seven others remain in hospital.

Mchunu condemns cold-blooded murders of community patrollers

In a statement released by the police on Monday, 24 March, Mchunu condemned the murders, noting that the patrollers were unarmed.

“These unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community,” he said.

He commended the police for launching a manhunt to track down the men responsible for the violent crime, urging community members to work with police to bring those responsible to book.

“We also call upon the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with the police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators,” Mchunu added.

Patrollers reportedly killed by extortion-linked suspects

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the area on the 23rd, stated that police had identified who was responsible for the murders.

The Premier said that the murders were suspected to be linked to extortion. He explained that residents pay patrollers for safety, water and electricity and that a kingpin is believed to be in jail already.

“I met with the police, and they provided me with detailed information, explaining who they are looking for, and who are responsible for these murders,” Lesufi said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that four groups were handling the payment, with a significant amount believed to be collected every month at the informal settlement.

South Africans not impressed with police

Mchunu’s condemnation of the crime had citizens asking when police would stop condemning crimes and instead take action against them.

Lerato Mamabolo said:

“Condemning and condemning but no action. That’s SA justice for you.”

Areyagopola Sekgobela stated:

“Actions speak louder than words.”

Masoka Thabo asked:

“How long will they continue condemning criminal acts without taking real action? These people died a horrific death at the hands of unruly criminals while trying to protect their community, a responsibility the SAPS continues to fail at dismally. SAPS you need to do better. Enough is enough.”

Manom's Denomser exclaimed:

“Iyoooo. Condemn by words but we need action. We are tired of this useless government leading us with big words. We need leaders on the ground.”

Wiseman Paul added:

“Condemned but not doing anything. The constitution should be reviewed. It does give more rights to criminals.”

