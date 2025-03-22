A community in Soshanguve was up in arms after an altercation between patrollers and residents became fatal

The incident happened at the Marry Me Informal Settlement on 22 March 2025, and four people died after they were fatally shot

They were also partially burned and eight were injured, leaving the nation reeling from the violent crime

SOSHANGUVE, GAUTENG — Violence gripped the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve, Gauteng on 22 March 2025 after four people died during an altercation between patrollers and residents.

What happened in Soshanguve?

According to TimesLIVE, the patrollers met at 3 am to continue patrolling the community streets when they saw five people. They approached them and a fight broke out. The fight quickly escalated and turned deadly. Four of the people were shot and killed and their bodies were partially burned. Eight people were injured. It's not clear what caused the conflict.

The community became violent, and the South African Police Services Public Order Policing was dispatched to defuse the situation. The police are also investigating to discover what the cause of the deadly conflict was.

More community-related violent incidents

Members of a community in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly killed a murder suspect in an act of mob justice in July 2024

Another mob incident happened in Ga-Matlala in Limpopo, where a police officer who responded to a mob justice incident was struck with a rock by angry community members in November

Lenasia residents appeared in court in December for reportedly killing four men and injuring two in a mob justice incident

Residents of the Cape flats viciously assaulted a man who was accused of shooting a teenager in December the same year

A group of people, 12 in total, appeared before the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court in January this year after they were arrested for butchering five young people in the community

South Africans horrified

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page were shaken by the incident.

Itu Moloto said:

"Some countries can control crime, but not South Africa."

Karaboo Mokgotho said:

"We are never safe in our own country."

Arthur Kamohelo said:

"Some members of patrollers are former prison gangs. Wolves in sheep skins."

Some also commented on Yusuf Abramjee's X tweet.

StayhomeSA asked:

"What's wrong with Sosha? Crime and murders have escalated beyond the limit. We need urgent intervention."

Pearl Mashaba said:

"We are our own problem. The day we accept that, we will win this war."

To Hell with Neo Nazis said:

"Informal settlements have become a safe haven for criminals to hide."

Xhamela said:

"Being a CPF member in SA is signing your death certificate."

Limpopo community burns suspected criminal to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Manavhela village in Vuwani, Limpopo, burned a suspected criminal to death in an act of mob justice. The suspect was accused of rape and murder.

The suspect was accused of raping and killing two women, and the community viciously turned against them. The police condemned the violent killing.

