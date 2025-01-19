12 People Arrested for Allegedly Butchering 5 Inanda Youths, Scattering Their Body Parts
- A large group of people are set to appear in court following their arrests for the murders of five Inanda youths
- Police discovered the cut-up remains of the men at two neighbouring sports grounds in the Bambayi area
- A massive manhunt led law enforcement to community forum members, with further arrests possible
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 12 people after five youths were found hacked to death with their remains scattered in Inanda.
The discovery was made on the morning of Friday, 17 January 2024, after the men, aged 19 to 26, were allegedly abducted from their homes at about midnight.
Alleged Inanda killers to appear in court
Police attributed the killings to a bush knife attack following the gruesome find at two open fields, about 1km apart, including near a school in the Bambayi area.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A massive search for the suspects ensued. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said swift investigative work led to the arrests.
Truck driver flees after fallen container kills 1 person on N3, South Africans demand accountability
"Officers responded to reports of multiple murders and found three bodies at a sports ground near a school on arrival at the scenes. Another two were discovered at a second field," said Netshiunda.
"The suspects, aged 22 to 70, were processed, and their details, including their [names], will be released in due course."
He said the suspects were reportedly community forum members, and further arrests cannot be ruled out. The suspects are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 January.
The motive of the killings is still unknown.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111 or visit the nearest police station.
Residents arrested for mob justice killings
In a related story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police arrested 12 people for their alleged involvement in burning four men alive in an act of vigilantism.
A bloody mob justice followed after Lenasia community members rounded up six men accused of being criminals on Friday, 13 December 2024.
Two others were left fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack at Nana's Farm informal settlement, south of Johannesburg.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He was a mid-level reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a general reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops organised by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism, including crime and court reporting. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za