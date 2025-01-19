A large group of people are set to appear in court following their arrests for the murders of five Inanda youths

Police discovered the cut-up remains of the men at two neighbouring sports grounds in the Bambayi area

A massive manhunt led law enforcement to community forum members, with further arrests possible

Twelve people are expected to appear in court for allegedly kidnapping and butchering five men in Inanda. Images: @imYadav31, Tshepiso Mametela

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 12 people after five youths were found hacked to death with their remains scattered in Inanda.

The discovery was made on the morning of Friday, 17 January 2024, after the men, aged 19 to 26, were allegedly abducted from their homes at about midnight.

Alleged Inanda killers to appear in court

Police attributed the killings to a bush knife attack following the gruesome find at two open fields, about 1km apart, including near a school in the Bambayi area.

A massive search for the suspects ensued. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said swift investigative work led to the arrests.

"Officers responded to reports of multiple murders and found three bodies at a sports ground near a school on arrival at the scenes. Another two were discovered at a second field," said Netshiunda.

"The suspects, aged 22 to 70, were processed, and their details, including their [names], will be released in due course."

He said the suspects were reportedly community forum members, and further arrests cannot be ruled out. The suspects are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 January.

The motive of the killings is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111 or visit the nearest police station.

Residents arrested for mob justice killings

