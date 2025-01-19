The savage panga attack on a white couple on an early morning walk in Plettenberg Bay was caught on CCTV

The alleged attacker was seen accosting the elderly husband and wife to rob them on Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Law enforcement apprehended a 27-year-old man the next day after finding him in possession of stolen items

Video of CCTV captured a man, who has since been arrested, attacking an elderly white couple on a morning walk in Bowtie. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

PLETTENBERG BAY — CCTV footage capturing the brazen panga attack of an elderly white couple in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape has made the rounds on social media.

The bone-chilling incident unfolded in broad daylight on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, along Challenge Drive in the seaside suburb of Bowtie.

Plett panga attacker hacks elderly couple

According to the information circulated, a reward of R10,000 was offered for information leading to the attacker's capture.

Police subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man the next day.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said he was apprehended at about 9.30pm in Qolweni township, Plettenberg Bay.

Van Wyk said the victims, a 70-year-old man and his wife, 70, had since been discharged from hospital.

A video posted by @Abramjee to X began with the couple on an early morning walk. A man comes into view of the camera at about 5.18am and immediately launches a vicious assault.

At first, he is seen going for the woman's handbag but visibly struggles to snatch it, seemingly as she had clutched it tightly under her right arm.

He then uses the panga, wielding it from his right hand. The husband then springs into action to try and ward him off.

Watch the video here .

In the end, the elderly woman suffered a broken arm.

The clip, posted at 4.24am on 15 January, attracted about 296,000 views when publishing this story.

A later video posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page showed the moment of the alleged attacker's apprehension.

He is caught in possession of their hats and the apparent panga used in the attack as he confesses to the crime.

Watch the video here .

He was expected to appear in court as soon as he had been charged.

Man bludgeons foreign shop owner

