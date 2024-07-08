A man who was accused of killing a child in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has fallen victim to community violence

The South African Police Service were looking for him after the dead child was found in his house

The community allegedly attacked him and killed him, and South Africans condemned the incident

PIETERMARITZBURG — South Africans condemned the actions of a Pietermaritzburg community after it took the law into its own hands and killed a murder suspect.

Murder suspect a victim of mob justice

SABC News reported that the 43-year-old man who was the suspect in a gruesome murder in Pietermaritzburg was killed. The little boy was reportedly found with stab wounds in the suspect's house after he went missing. The boy was allegedly killed because his father owed the suspect R150.

The South African Police Service said the police are investigating a case of murder after the family of the suspect contacted the police. They found the man's body in an alley. When members of the community allegedly found him, they did not report him to the police but allegedly killed him.

South Africans slam mob justice incident

Netizens on Facebook called the community out for taking the law into their hands.

Rudzani De'ojays Mukhweho said:

"These are the results of useless law enforcement in the country."

Mnisi Sandile said:

"Courts have already started punishing these vigilante groups. They will be held accountable for taking the law into their own hands."

Simon Mogohloane said:

"Some community members are in trouble. Soon, they will be trending on social media, forgetting that they would be incriminating themselves."

Musa Majola said:

"I keep asking myself if they probably got the wrong person."

Darryl Robertson said:

"Play stupid games and win stupid prizes."

Limpopo man killed in mob justice incident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man from Limpopo was killed by members of the community.

He faced accusations that he was involved in house breakings, and the Limpopo police found the victim dead with multiple injuries.

