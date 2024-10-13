President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of former finance minister Tito Mboweni

The former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank passed away in hospital after a short illness

Ramaphosa touched on Mboweni's brilliance as a minister but also his lighter side on social media

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former finance minister Dr Tito Mboweni, hailing him as a true leader.

Ramaphosa made the comments following the news that Dr Mboweni had passed away at the age of 65.

The former minister’s family confirmed that he died in hospital after a short illness. His death comes weeks after another former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, passed away.

Ramaphosa saddened by Mboweni’s passing

In an official statement, the president expressed how deeply saddened he was by the passing of the former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,” the president said.

Ramaphosa further touched on how Mboweni was a flag bearer for the country’s economy, helping to develop it more broadly.

While highlighting what made Mboweni a great minister and leader, Ramaphosa also touched on his lighter side, which many saw through social media.

“He conducted himself with expert rigour while maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star and ambassador for Modjadjiskloof’s culinary traditions,” the president noted.

Former Johannesburg mayor remembers Mboweni

Following Mboweni’s passing, Briefly News reported how former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse paid tribute to him.

Phalatse took to social media to share a photo of her with the former Reserve Bank governor, saying he was his usual chirpy self the last time they met.

Mboweni’s death sent shock waves across the country as it came weeks after the death of another former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

