Jacob Zuma has gone from an exiled freedom fighter to the current leader of the opposition party

Msholozi has made headlines over the years for his political career but also his personal life

Zuma married six different women over the years and has 23 confirmed children as well

Love him or hate him, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is one of the most talked-about politicians.

The MK Party leader has been a divisive figure in the country, and while much has been made about his actions over the years, not many recognise how gracefully he's aged.

Briefly News take a look at how Zuma has changed over the years.

1993:

Three years after returning to the country from exile, Msholozi was already helping set up the country for democracy.

He was already the Deputy Secretary-General of the party at this stage and was a key figure in talks between the IFP and ANC as they sought to find a solution to the political violence.

Zuma was already married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Kate Mantsho and was a father to 10 children.

The following year was a big year for Msholozi, as not only did the ANC take control of the country, but he was also elected National Chairperson of the ANC and Chairperson of the ANC in Natal.

2003:

In 2003, Zuma had already served as the country’s deputy president, a title he had held since 1999. Two years later, he was ousted from that post.

He was also a key figure internationally, serving as a facilitator in the Burundi peace process. He took over the role from Nelson Mandela. In December 2003, he also went to New York to brief the United Nations Security Council about the Burundi peace process.

Zuma didn’t marry any new wives until 2003 but had another three kids.

2013:

Ten years later Msholozi was already the country's president as the ANC celebrated its centenary. He also survived rape charges against him four years prior, but the case tarnished his reputation.

He also married another three wives, tying the knot with Nompumelelo Ntuli (MaNtuli), Thobeka Stacie Madiba, and Gloria Bongekile Ngema.

By 2013, Msholozi also had approximately 21 children.

2024:

Fast forward 11 years, and Zuma is still a political powerhouse.

Now, he is no longer a member of the ANC; he is the president of the MK Party, the official opposition. Zuma currently has 23 confirmed children.

While they wield no real power nationally or provincially, the MK Party remain a force under Zuma’s careful leadership.

