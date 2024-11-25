The South African Communist Party (SACP) was critical of the Democratic Alliance (DA) before the national elections

The SACP recently met with the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Johannesburg to fix the strained relationship between alliance partners

South Africans think the SACP should leave the tri-partite alliance if they were unhappy with the Government of National Unity (GNU)

SACP's Alex Mashilo and ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri in a meeting between the alliance partners, during which the SACP expressed their dislike for the DA.

JOHANNESBURG — The SACP is still unhappy with the DA.

The SACP was unhappy that the ANC opted to work with the DA, and it still stands by that sentiment.

The ANC and DA have been part of the GNU following the elections in May.

SACP and ANC discuss turbulent relationship

The ANC and SACP met at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 24 November 2024, to discuss the strained relationship between the two alliance partners.

During the meeting, the SACP stated that they were frustrated with the ANC's decision to work with the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the move undoubtedly affected their relationship with the ANC. He explained that they had a political briefing session where the SACP and COSATU briefed the ANC leadership about why they didn't like the DA.

“It is not just a matter of heart; it is a matter of material interest. There is a clash in the material interests. It is not even a matter of whether we are prepared to accept something or not,” he said.

South Africans think SACP should leave

Social media users weighed in on the SACP's comments, with many urging them to move on and see how they fared on their own.

@Mamkhiz17185874 added:

“Simple. They must go and leave those who want the DA.”

@LungaSQ stated:

“SACP should recall its members who are serving in this GNU. Then, we'll see how serious they are regarding the formation of this GNU.”

@xhosans said:

“So now it is about them? Why don’t they form their own party and bring their accepted friends into their GNU?”

@Fanuel640130 asked:

“SACP should go their own way. It has been a long time since they have been making noise. Why can't they move from the alliance and see if they will make it without ANC and COSATU?

@RamThando said:

“Sorry, SACP, the ANC also does not like the DA, but this is a strategic alliance to continue with our NDR objectives.”

@FikileMlisana added:

“SACP has always had a chance to break away from the ANC but has not.”

SACP boycotts ANC's GNU celebrations

Briefly News reported in October that the SACP were unhappy with the GNU.

As a result, the communist party didn't attend an ANC event to celebrate 100 days of the GNU.

The SACP boycotted the event because it remains unhappy with the FF Plus and DA's inclusion in the GNU.

