Nandi Nyembe: age, child, husband, movies, net worth, latest news

To succeed in getting inclusion in any field during the apartheid regime required a strong personality. Nandi Nyembe succeeded in this and will be remembered for years due to her role in the African entertainment industry. Find out more about this African star here!

Nyembe is a South African actress that has been in the acting industry for more than three decades. She is also among those who fought for the inclusion of the black in the entertainment industry, more so acting. She and her team withstood harassment by police until they got what they wanted. She has bagged accolades since she entered the acting industry.

Nandi Nyembe’s profile summary

Full name: Nandi Nyembe

Nandi Nyembe Date of birth : August 19, 1950,

: August 19, 1950, Zodiac : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa

Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 1986 to present

1986 to present Age: 71 years

71 years Gender: Female

Female Hometown: Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa

Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa Skin colour: Black

Black Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Bob

Bob Children: One

One Instagram page : @nandinyember

: @nandinyember Net worth: 800,000

Nandi Nyembe's early life

Nyembe was born on August 19, 1950, in Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa. During her upbringing, she stayed in Botswana and East London. Nandi experienced a tough childhood that denied her an opportunity to have a good education.

Career

Nyembe started her career during the apartheid regime. This was the period when black people were not involved in acting. If a show needed a black lead, a white actor or actress's face would be painted black instead of getting a black person for the role. Nandi used to be cast as a maid.

Nyembe and other Africans decided to join the protest theatre. They cast most of their shows at night. However, their performances would be interrupted by the police using tear gas to intimidate them since the government hated what they were doing.

Nandi's protest, together with her team, became a success. She is popularly known for her role. Nandi Sibiya from 2005 to 2012 on Zone 14. She is also known for playing Lily on SABC's hit teen drama Yizo Yizo (2002 – 2004). Since gaining fame, the actress has appeared in other films and television series.

Nandi Nyembe's movies

Saturday Night at the Pace featuring Miriam (1987)

at the Pace featuring Miriam (1987) A Reasonable Man featuring Rachael Ndlovu (1994)

featuring Rachael Ndlovu (1994) Yesterday featuring Sangoma (2004)

featuring Sangoma (2004) Soul City featuring Sister Lizzie (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003)

featuring Sister Lizzie (1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003) Yizo Yizo featuring Lily (2001 – 2004)

featuring Lily (2001 – 2004) Gaz’Iam’ featuring Lerato’s mother (2002)

featuring Lerato’s mother (2002) Zone 14 featuring Nandi Sibiya (2005 – 2012)

featuring Nandi Sibiya (2005 – 2012) Izoso Connexion featuring X (2006-2007)

featuring X (2006-2007) Jacob’s Cross featuring Thembi Makhubu (2007, 2011, 2012)

featuring Thembi Makhubu (2007, 2011, 2012) Hillside featuring Ntshebo Maloka (2008)

featuring Ntshebo Maloka (2008) The Coconuts (V Mrs Hlatshwayo (2009)

(V Mrs Hlatshwayo (2009) Sticks and Stones featuring Patience (2014)

featuring Patience (2014) Soul Buddyz featuring Gogo (2011)

featuring Gogo (2011) Ses ‘Top La’ featuring Guest (2014)

featuring Guest (2014) Ashes to Ashes featuring Ma Mazibuko (2015-2017)

featuring Ma Mazibuko (2015-2017) The Road featuring Gogo (2015-2016)

featuring Gogo (2015-2016) Isthunzi featuring Nolwazi (2016-2017)

featuring Nolwazi (2016-2017) Isibaya featuring Gog Mlhithi (2013-2019)

Most of Nyembe's roles in the movies are lead characters. Due to her outstanding roles, she received recognition. She was nominated for the South African Film and Television Awards, Best Supporting Actress-TV Soap/ Telenovela in 2001 for the TV series Ashes to Ashes.

Nandi Nyembe’s child and husband

Nandi Nyembe’s husband is known as Bob. However, they divorced as Bob wanted to marry a more youthful lady. The actress is a mother to a daughter.

Nandi Nyembe’s net worth

Nyembe has been in the entertainment industry since the apartheid regime. She has acquired good wealth through her acting career. Her net worth is estimated to be $800,000 as of 2021.

Nandi Nyembe’s latest news

Nandi was killed in the ETV show House of Zwide when she was featuring MaZwide. On September 21, 2021, some of her fans thought she had died in real life. They, therefore, sent condolence messages to her family. However, she had to come out of her house and convince the public that she was well and alive.

Nandi Nyembe's facts

How old is Nandi Nyembe? She was born on August 19, 1950. Therefore, Nandi Nyembe’s age is 71 years as of 2021. Is Nandi Nyembe still alive? Yes, she was killed in a role on the ETV show, but not in real life. What is the origin of Nandi Nyembe’s family? Her family is from Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa. What is Nyembe’s net worth? She is estimated to be worth around $500,000 - $1 million as of 2021. What is Nyembe’s latest news? She was rumoured to be dead after being killed on a TV show. Where was Nyembe born? The actress was born in Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The life of Nandi Nyembe depicts an intense and focused woman. Despite lacking proper education, she took part in the protest theatre to fight for the right and position of the black in the acting industry. Nandi has succeeded in the acting industry since her debut in 1986.

