Boity is back in the studio and has plans to release new songs to build on her recent freestyle streak

The rapper and entrepreneur spoke to Briefly News about her music plans and being intentional about her craft

Boity also mentioned how her Queenmixes were her way of warming up for her upcoming music releases

Boity says her Queenmixes were just a warm-up for her upcoming summertime music releases. Images: boity

Boity has something big brewing and is working tirelessly to deliver a solid product. She recently celebrated the anniversary of her first single, Wuz Dat and is in full gear to get back to regular programming.

The 018's Finest rapper revealed that she has new music on the way and plans to release it just in time for the Summer.

Boity speaks on her music plans

Talking to Briefly News, Boity mentioned that she is currently working on new music and revealed her plans to release it soon.

The rapper spoke about being intentional about her songs, saying that she's working overtime to ensure that the music comes out perfect.

"I'm back in the studio and working on some new music. We're working overtime to make sure that the music comes out great just in time for the summer."

Boity is working tirelessly in the studio and intends to release great music to her supporters. Image: boity/ keithbenza

The rapper recently set the streets ablaze with her Queenmix freestyle releases and plans to build from the hype with her upcoming songs.

Boity makes a return with her Queenmixes

Back in June 2023, Boity tested the waters with a remix of the popular Sosh Plata by Loatinover Pounds, officially marking her return to the studio.

That same month, the rapper followed up with another Queenmix, this time of AKA's Mbuzi Freestyle which she later caught some heat over.

Now in full gear, Boity has set her plan in motion to deliver some stellar records. The rapper revealed to Briefly News that the freestyles were a fun way of testing if she still had it.

"The Queenmixes was just me having a bit of fun and kind of 'practising' ahead of my upcoming releases."

Boity says releasing Wuz Dat was risky

In a recent Briefly News report, Boity revealed that going into a new industry was a huge risk due to the uncertainty of what the outcome would be.

Having celebrated her 5th official year in the music industry through her first single, Boity is confident in her craft as she takes on new plans for her rap career.

