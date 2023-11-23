KiD X and his wife Duduzile Chili revealed the news that they're expecting their second baby

The couple shared adorable photos from their pregnancy shoot on their Instagram pages and expressed their gratitude to God

Mzansi flooded the couple with heartfelt messages congratulating them on their pregnancy

Mzansi congratulated KiD X and his wife Duduzile Chili after they revealed that they were expecting their second baby. Image: duduchili

Source: Instagram

KiD X and his wife Dudu Chili are expecting! The couple took to their Instagram pages to show off their adorable pregnancy shoot and Dudu's ready-to-pop belly. Friends and followers showered the Mahlangus with love and congratulatory messages on the wonderful news.

KiD X and Dudu Chili reveal second pregnancy

KiD X, real name Bonginkosi Mahlangu, and his wife Duduzile Chili are growing their family and decided to reveal the news of their pregnancy to their followers.

The Mahlangus posted sweet photos from their pregnancy shoot accompanied by identical heartfelt captions praising God for the gift:

kidxsa said:

"God's love manifested! I thank you mamakhe @duduchili."

duduchili wrote:

"God’s love manifested."

The couple got engaged in 2020 and later welcomed their now two-year-old daughter, Zen before they completed their marital proceedings in 2022 with a private ceremony.

The Aunty hitmaker often fawns over his gorgeous model wife on Instagram and recently penned the sweetest birthday message to Dudu on her 30th birthday:

"A smile & a gaze that sets my world on fire till the end of time. Blessed to have a selfless being such as yourself as a life partner."

Mzansi shows love to KiD X and Dudu

Followers congratulated the Mahlangus on their second pregnancy and wished them well on their journey:

bigzulu_sa said:

"Siyanibongela Qhawe lakith."

kwestadakar wrote:

"Brace! Congratulations Mahlangu."

l_tido congratulated X:

"Congrats broski!!!"

dineomoeketsi fawned over Dudu

"Goodness me! How stunning do you look?!"

tshepivundla posted:

"Awww guys! Congratulations!"

issa_goddess22 said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

iamthandolwethu gushed over Dudu:

"Mama D! An absolute dream! Congratulations to the Mahlangu’s."

Source: Briefly News