Former Cash Time Records rapper Kid X completed his traditional matrimonial proceedings this past weekend in antimate ceremony with close family and friends

The award-winning rapper Kid X and new wife Duduzile Chili had their welcome of the bride ceremony on Sunday

Nota took to his Instagram account to congratulate the newlyweds and Mzansi flooded the comment section of his post to show some love the pair

South African rapper Bonginkosi Mahlangu known by his stage name Kid X and model and entrepreneur Duduzile Chili had their welcome the bride ceremony over the weekend. As a tradition in many cultures in Mzansi would have it, this ceremony marks the final step in the cultural matrimonial proceedings.

Kid X and Dudu Chilli have completed their traditional matrimonial proceedings.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and had Kid X had paid lobola for his bride. Last year the pair had a traditional ceremony to tie the knot before finalising their wedding proceedings this past weekend. The welcome of the bride was an intimate ceremony that only had the couple's close friends and family attended.

Some of their famous friends like Nota took to Instagram to show the couple love:

"The Mahlangu's welcomed their bride... watched these two grow together from their early courtship to getting married and starting a family. I must say I never doubted that you were made for one another. Here's to forever together. I love you Mr & Mrs. Mahlangu"

According to TimesLive, some of the famous faces that were spotted at the ceremony included rapper NoMoozlie, Xhosa singer Berita and Kwesta's wife Yonesa. Mzansi took to Nota's Instagram post to congratulate the couple with @leshole_malaka, saying:

"Congratulations to Mr X!"

@k_dash_thenextbigthing said:

"The grown man cut looks good on you chief. Congrats to the Mahlangus."

@hestonthomasmotsamai said:

"Congratulations are in order on their beautiful union. May God bless them."

@champ_tile said:

"Beautiful."

@backtokwaitoskool said:

"Inspired!"

Kid X opens up about how K.O encouraged him to rap in his mother tongue

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kid X opened up about how K.O encouraged him to start rapping in his mother tongue at the beginning of his rap career. He said that he used to only wrap in English.

The rapper revealed that as soon as he got signed to K.O's former record label, Cashtime Records, he had to switch from English to vernac. He was also featured on many of K.O's vernac hits that made the charts.

Source: Briefly News