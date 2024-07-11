Amapiano star, DJ Stokie has finally dropped his long-awaited album, Immortal

The DJ/ producer received rave reactions from fans who have been waiting long for the project

Of course, Mzansi is impressed by Stokie's latest release and declared it an instant classic

DJ Stokie received rave reviews for the 'Immortal' album. Images: djstokiesa

Source: Instagram

DJ Stokie kept his promise and finally released his highly-anticipated album, Immortal, which has fans going nuts.

DJ Stokie releases Immortal album

After months of waiting, fans can finally feast on DJ Stokie's latest masterpiece, the Immortal album.

Having recently caused a stir with his heavily armed bodyguards, Stokie is back with a bang, and fans have dubbed him one of the greatest of all time - and for good reason.

With five successful projects under his belt, the father of two has solidified his place in the Amapiano scene and proven himself on numerous occasions that he is, in fact, South African music royalty.

Taking to his social media pages, the Awukhuzeki hitmaker revealed that his new album was out, and urged fans to listen to and enjoy his new music:

Mzansi raves over DJ Stokie's album

Netizens are going crazy over Stokie's new project and sang his praises:

Pride_Nomhle said:

"Obsessed with 'Selimathunzi' on Dj Stokie's new album! This song is gonna be on repeat all weekend long."

GeorgeBeatsSA wrote:

"You never disappoint, let me put it on blast! #Immortal"

elias_johnson96 wanted more:

"I feel like it deserved to have more tracks, but it's still fire regardless, no skips!"

mell_maraj was impressed:

"I've been up waiting. I have to say, this is another fire album. Congratulations!"

leboleandro1.0 wrote:

"Congratulations on dropping this masterpiece, Stokie."

kamo9503 pointed out:

"Almost 80 per cent of the songs played on the @groovecartelsa set are on the album, and that side was super dope! This is going to be a classic for years to come."

DJ Maphorisa vows to elevate the industry

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa declaring that he had plans to change the Amapiano scene.

However, this was met with criticism from netizens who began calling Porry out on his alleged gatekeeping tendencies.

Source: Briefly News