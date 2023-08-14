Awukhuzeki hitmaker shared the exciting news on his Instagram page

The DJ and his wife Pretty Mbatha are proud parents of three

The birth of the twins has brought a double dose joy to his life

DJ Stokie and his wife have welcomed two new additions to their family - twin boys. Images: @mbathaphumlapretty, @djstokiesa

DJ Stokie is now a father to twins

Congratulations are in order for DJ and Awukhuzeki hitmaker DJ Stokie, who real name is Setoki Mbatha. He has welcomed twin boys to his family.

The DJ, who is now a father of three, shared the news on Instagram that he is a father to two handsome twin boys.

The post reads:

"Sibonga abo ❤️Shandu Welcome Boys"

Stokie shared a picture of his twins' feet wrapped in a blanket.

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Stokie and his beautiful wife, Pretty Mbatha, already have a daughter, who is three years old. It's not clear when the couple welcomed their set of twins as Pretty posted the news on Instagram in June.

Fans congratulate DJ Stokie

Fans and celebrities flooded Stokie's comment section with congratulatory messages, sharing how happy they are for him and his wife.

@ladydu_sa wrote:

"Omg friend, congratulations!"

@lindamntambo23:

"Congratulations bro, awungiphe umuthi wama twins lapho mfethu."

@angie_slaffa wrote:

"It's definitely your season, bro."

@_kgoshigadi wrote:

"Oh, congratulations!"

DJ Stokie builds his dream home

Briefly News previously reported that the DJ built his dream home in the heart of Soweto, while other musicians never get the best rep for making the big cheque.

The amapiano giant shared the news of him building his mansion on Twitter stating grateful he is for the wisdom God gave him. The star has accomplished his lifelong dream.

