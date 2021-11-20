“God Is Able”: Man Finally Builds His Dream Home, Has Mzansi Cheering Him On

A local man has turned heads online with a snap of his extravagant Johanessburg mansion

The musical man has worked hard for his success and thanked God for all the wisdom he's been granted

Mzansi took to the comments section celebrating the young, black and thriving homeowner

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Soweto DJ has Mzansi wishing him well after sharing snaps of his incredibly built home. While musicians don't always get the best rep for making the big bucks, this entrepreneur has definitely proven all things are possible with a little hard work.

A local man has turned heads online with a snap of his extravagant Johanessburg mansion. Image: @djstokiesa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @djstokiesa shared a snap of the Soweto mansion.

"Father God thank you for giving me wisdom," he captioned the celebratory post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The homes big white walls and contrasting black gates really scream elegance. This DJ has seriously made it in life!

Check out some of the positive social media reactions to the heartfelt post below:

@FannieMoeletsi said:

"Thanks to God for everything."

@ManGshivas said:

"Well done @djstokiesa more blessing dog."

@Darkman60367292 said:

"Hard work pays, I would like to thank almighty God for the talent He has instilled in you, big up boy."

@ilovedesireza said:

"Nothing makes me happy like seeing music producers winning. Congratulations."

@Mcoseleli4 said:

"Dlala Sir Stokie,this is a huge success man big up."

Man celebrates becoming a homeowner with wife, shares stunning photos of mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young man from Coahoma, Mississippi, Cornelious Addison, has celebrated closing in on the first house with his wife.

The Texas-based man showered accolades on his significant other as he took to his Facebook account to share photos of their new mansion.

Addison expressed excitement while also crediting God for the impressive property.

Married and homeowner, prays for lots of love

''Married•Homeowner•Gods plan; I just thank the man above for blessing me with my beautiful significant other. I'm so proud to say that with a lot of love, support, and hard work. We just closed on our first home together.

''I pray a lot of Love residents, Memories are created, Friends and Family belong, Laughter never ends. So to a new home, new beginnings, and memories, Emily Addison,'' he said.

Many well-wishers who headed to the comment section of his post have shared in his joy with congratulatory messages.

Social media users share uplifting remarks

Chelsea Stalling Whittington said:

''The Whittingtons Can't wait to get settled into our guest Room! Congratulations.''

Cornelious Addison replied:

''Chelsea Stalling Whittington Thank you.''

Tee Huncho commented:

''Yessir brother congrats I wish y’all the best. Came a long way man.''

Elicia Martin Mosley said:

''Congratulations I’m so proud of you!''

Cornelious Addison replied:

''Elicia Martin Mosley Thank you.''

Source: Briefly.co.za