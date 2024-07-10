Oscar Mbo Speaks on Biggest Tip He’s Received From Fan: “We Get That a Lot When the Crowd Is Happy”
- Oscar recently opened up about the biggest tip he has ever received from a fan
- The DJ/ producer said someone handed him a handsome tip because he was doing a great job at a gig
- While fans discussed the exorbitant amount, others threw shade at Oscar's seemingly slurred speech, saying he sounded intoxicated
Oscar Mbo got real about the softer side of being a renowned DJ, which is receiving huge tips from fans just for doing your job!
Oscar Mbo opens up about receiving tips from fans
It appears that the culture of tipping disc jockeys is growing in popularity in South Africa.
We first saw this when DJ Maphorisa was showered with large sums of money during a performance by an unknown woman Briefly News reported on as "The Gucci Lady."
Today, Oscar Mbo shared his recent experience of being blessed by supporters during a show, saying it was the biggest tip he had ever received.
Speaking to Kreative Korner, the Yes God hitmaker said during a performance in Maboneng's Cosmopolitan Lounge, a supporter handed him rands and dollars totalling R20K:
"We get that a lot when the crowd is happy, and they show their gratitude. Round about R20K, I remember very well."
Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo's story
Netizens were stunned by how much Oscar was tipped, with some saying the amount was suspicious:
yolie6069 claimed:
"Yhoo, that money is not clean!"
Kanan_Mfundo said:
"Cosmopolitan Lounge, Maboneng, that's where you'll get Jollofs and some foreign guys. Money is spent there."
plejadavums joked:
"SARS is listening; they want a 15% tip from that R20k."
Meanwhile, others questioned the DJ/ producer's slurred speech:
Melusi_Mokone suggested:
"Speak the language you're comfortable with once."
Preciou65261923said:
"His voice is such a turn-off."
Sbuda_k1 wrote:
"I think he was too drunk."
Oscar Mbo gifts Kabza De Small
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo showing off the gift he brought Kabza De Small.
This was after the success of Kabza's Symphonic Orchestra, and Mzansi praised Oscar for being a solid friend.
