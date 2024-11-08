A-Reece released his new single, titled Mad, in which he takes subtle shots at his industry peers

Is a new rap battle on the horizon in Mzansi? Hip hop fans are on the edge of their seats following A-Reece's new song, Mad.

Is A-Reece dissing Nasty C on Mad?

In Pretoria born rapper A-Reece's latest single, he takes subtle shots at his industry peers as well as his haters. At the beginning of the song, he says:

“Jokers all in my comments claiming that I fell off. Really I made more hits and half of the time I was hardly sober.”

He then says, “You boys ain’t got no backbone how is you stepping without a spine.”

Who is A-Reece dissing on Mad?

Hip hop heads are adamant that the song was a direct shot at fellow rapper Nasty C. Some even reckon that it was directed at Usimamane. In the song, Reece speaks about no longer itching to collaborate with American rappers.

Just recently, Usimamane features Rick Ross on his Deluxe version of 20th: Days Before Maud on the track Dangerous 2.

“Even Americans know what it is. Came up tryna impress for a co-sign, now I don’t need that. None of em’ better than this, and half of them guys ain’t really that big. And I ain’t promoting bottles just to get on a live with Rick (Huh).”

Reece then attempts to downplay his track by alluding that it is not a diss track.

“We already know these blogs online gon’ say I dropped a diss. And say I’m talking ‘bout men who really to me just don’t exist.”

Fans love the vibes of the new single, while others accuse him of stealing Canadian rapper Drake's flow.

Listen to the track below:

Usimamane says he will not diss A-Reece

In a previous report from Briefly News, Usimamane revealed why he wouldn't diss A-Reece back after Mad was released. He shared that this is because he's still a fan of his.

Some fans encouraged Usimamane to ignore the noise, while others felt that he needed to prove himself and respond to Reece.

