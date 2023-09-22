Praises keep making their way to DJ and record producer Murdah Bongz lately

Kaizer Chiefs legend, Jabu 'Pule' Mahlangu, recently praised DJ Zinhle's husband for his epic beats

Fans joined in and showered the Rainbow hitmaker with love and heartfelt messages

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Jabu Mahlangu praised Murdah Bongz for the great music he produces. Image: @jabumahlangu12, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Praise should be given where it is needed. One of the most influential record producers, Murdah Bongz, has been recognised by a legend, former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Jabu Mahlangu.

Jabu Mahlangu praises Murdah Bongz

DJ and record producer Murdah Bongz topped the trending list recently. The star has become a household name through his killer dance moves and music.

It is without a doubt that DJ Zinhle's husband has been making us dance throughout the year.

Praises keep making their way to his door. Soccer legend and former Kaizer Chiefs player Jabu Mahlangu, formerly Jabu Pule, showered the record producer with praises online.

Jabu shared a post on his Instagram timeline praising the Rainbow hitmaker. He captioned the video:

"You are the best, period, keep pushing and giving us great music."

Watch the reel here:

Fans react to post and salute Murdah Bongz

Shortly after Jabu Mahlangu posted the reel, social media users flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages and praises:

Themba2951 said:

"Izindawo zakho ke lezi ujabula mawulana."

The_Steelguy replied:

"Is it possible to replace Ramaphosa with Murda as president."

Kwaziyamu responded:

"Weeh brazo iyashaya le brazo ngiyakutshela."

10 trippleone said:

"Yas, Thanda iSpatsholo loBhuti."

Mkharizane wrote:

"Obviously, people will choose to see a negative in everything, with just a few comments already. Thank Goodness nobody knows you, and nobody cares about you criticising the best. @jabumahlangu12, thanks for posting such an amazing video. Seeing this gentleman happy is the best thing ever."

Masheletaylor wrote:

"Superstar my superstar. #we love Morda."

Sibekezelo_Khumalo said:

"Uyi ghost brawami."

Thabilekabanyane responded:

"I get it. We get to see you smile more, and you are blossoming in front of our eyes. I love it for you."

Amid all the praises, Murdah Bongz is set to release his second much-anticipated album, dedicated to his daughter Asante.

Murdah Bongz writes an appreciation post for his wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that producer Murdah Bongz penned an appreciation for his wife and workmate DJ Zinhle. The Joy Joy hitmaker shared a video of his partner in her work mode and a picture of his second album cover.

Their stans were happy to see the couple profess their love for each publicly because they had recently topped the trend list as peeps questioned their marital union.

Source: Briefly News