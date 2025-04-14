Former The Queen actor Loyiso Macdonald recently bagged a new acting role in Mzansi Magic's telenovela Inimba

The star was cast alongside talented actress Lunathi Mampofu and Zenande Mfenyana

The telenovela premieres on Monday, 14 April 2025, on Mzansi Magic channel 161 at 9 pm

Actor Loyiso Macdonald stars in a new telenovela 'Inimba.' Image: @loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

Halala! Mzansi's handsome and talented actor Loyiso Macdonald recently bagged a new acting role on an upcoming telenovela Inimba, which is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Monday, 14 April 2025, at 9 pm.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced the news about the former The Queen actor's new gig on his X page. Macdonald also mentioned that Loyiso will star alongside two talented actresses, Lunathi Mampofu and Zenande Mfenyana.

"Loyiso Macdonald returns to Mzansi Magic’s 9 pm timeslot for the third time in the new telenovela ‘Inimba’ produced by The Milton Empire and starring Lunathi Mampofu. ‘Inimba’ premieres tonight at 9 pm on Mzansi Magic."

See the post below:

Actress Zenande Mfenyana also posted about the new telenovela on her X page and shared a trailer for the new show.

She captioned it:

"🚨NEW SHOW ALERT 🚨 @themiltonempire brings you Inimba exclusively on @Mzansimagic starting 14th April at 21:00 #InimbaMzansi."

See the post below:

What viewers can expect from Inimba

Meanwhile, Inimba, which loosely translates to a mother's conscience, is a drama that follows the story of the protagonist, Zoleka Mabandla, played by Lunathi Mampofu, who sacrifices her husband, Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewana, and daughter Qhawe in pursuit of ambition.

Now, 20 years later, she has achieved her dream of being a successful tech mogul, but she must face the consequences of her actions.

Inimba follows Zoleka as she tries to make amends and bond with her daughter Qhawe. Apart from Lunathi Mampofu, Inimba features a star-studded cast which comprises Zenande Mfenyane, Siyabonga Shibe (Sydney Zondo), Nkanyiso Makhanya, Prince Grootboom, Ayakha Ntunja and Andrea Dondolo.

Empini cast member injured

The cast members in Showmax's action-packed series Empini previously raised safety concerns after a cast member was injured on set. It was reported that one of the actors wrote a letter addressing the issue and other alleged injuries on set.

One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene, and he was taken to the hospital. He was reportedly given days off to nurse his injuries.

Obed Baloyi joins Muvhango

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that despite reports of its impending cancellation, Muvhango announced the addition of four new cast members.

The award-winning show announced the addition of seasoned actor Obed Baloyi as Mzamani Rivombo, an owner and operator of a spaza shop. The soapie also announced that Masutang Hope Rasekele, Nkateko Mabunda, and Junior Magagane would join Baloyi as part of the Rivombo family. Rasekele plays Mzamani’s wife, Winnie Rivombo, a woman with deep Christian values. Mzamani and Winnie’s two children are portrayed by budding talents Nkateko Mabunda and Junior Magagane.

Source: Briefly News