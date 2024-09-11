Loyiso MacDonald secures a new acting role in the film Guarded , directed by Kgaitsedi Mabunda and produced by Azania Productions

The announcement was made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, highlighting MacDonald's previous work in The Queen and Showmax's Youngins

Fans are excited about the news, praising MacDonald as a talented and brilliant actor

One of South Africa's top male actors, Loyiso MacDonald, has secured another acting gig for an upcoming film. Loyiso has appeared in top productions like The Queen and Showmax's Youngins.

Loyiso MacDonald has bagged a new role in 'Guarded'. Image: @loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

Loyiso MacDonald to feature in Guarded

Congratulations are in order for talented actor Loyiso MacDonald who has landed another role. MacDonald has been making a mark in the South African film and television industry with his unmatched acting skills.

The news about Loyiso's new role was shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on X, formerly Twitter. According to the post, the film is directed by Kgaitsedi Mabunda and produced by Azania Productions. The post's caption read:

"Loyiso MacDonald in new film. The Queen and #YounginsShowmax star has been cast in a new movie with the working title of “Guarded”. The film is directed by Kgaitsedi Mabunda and produced by Azania Productions."

Fans react to Loyiso MacDonald's new acting role

Social media users can't wait to watch the star in action. Many agreed that he is currently at the top of his game and deserves all the flowers.

@Cgos_Marcus said:

"The man is talented."

@JamieBlade90 commented:

"One of the best talents."

@Philile Doyisa wrote:

"Humbled gentleman ❤"

@Hlompho Macheli added:

"Very good and brilliant actor."

@Lindokuhle Mnguni commented:

"Kagiso Khoza 😍"

