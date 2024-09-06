DJ Finzo recently bagged an acting gig and will be making his debut on eTV's drama series Isithat: The Enemy

A source at Black Brain Pictures said that the DJ, whose real name is Phinel Sefatsa's episode, will air in a few weeks

Another source also mentioned that Finzo will join the cast as Martha's boyfriend on the show

DJ Finzo will make his debut on 'Isitha: The Enemy.' Image: @djfinzo

The Giants of the City cast member DJ Finzo recently bagged an acting gig on one of Mzansi's biggest drama series.

DJ Finzo set to make his debut on Isitha: The Enemy

The South African DJ Finzo will debut on eTV's drama series Isitha: The Enemy as Martha's boyfriend.

According to a source from Black Brain Pictures, Finzo, whose real name is Phinel Sefatsa's episode, will air in a few weeks. The source further told TshisaLIVE that his engagement with the production team occurred earlier this year.

The source said:

"We all know the brand DJ Finzo comes with a lot of followers, specially from Free State, where he is well-known for his DJing skills. The engagement between him and production management of the series took place early this year to balance the language barrier. DJ Finzo will star on Isitha as Martha's [Ontiretse Radipabe] boyfriend."

Confirming DJ Finzo's debut, Black Brain Pictures executive producer Mandla N said they are excited about the Free State-born DJ joining the cast of Isitha: The Enemy.

Mandla N said:

"We are very excited about DJ Finzo. We've always told him to come over this side [Johannesburg] in the TV space as he has a huge following. He can bring people from Bloemfontein to watch Isitha. It will be refreshing watching him and Martha play. We believe he'll add more value to the show."

