Popular Mzansi songstress Busiswa Gqulu opened up about not only being a mother but also a woman in the music industry

The 36-year-old 'My Name Is' hitmaker said having a child has changed her focus, in that she is more concerned about her legacy and what she leaves behind

Local netizens reacted on social media by showing their support for the recording artist who featured on Beyoncé’s The Lion King album

Mzansi star Busiswa Gqulu said having a son has made her more focused on her legacy and what she will leave behind for her fans.

The 36-year-old, who made her name with hit songs such as My Name Is and My Power, is a mother of seven-year-old Kgosi, who she describes as her ‘best friend'.

South African singer Busiswa Gqulu and her 'best friend' Kgosi. Image: busiswaah.

Source: Instagram

Busiswa joined several local celebrities, such as actress Minnie Dlamini, who celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, 11 May 2025, by speaking about her dual role as a mother and performer.

Busiwa Gqulu wants to nurture both her fans and family

Watch Busiswa interact with her son in the video below:

According to Daily Sun, Busiswa said having a child has made her more focused while she appreciates her role as both a parent and performer.

Busiswa said:

“I am more focused on my legacy and what I will be remembered for, as opposed to only having fun. Having fun is key, but making people happy is the priority. I think of my son as one of the kids of Africa. What am I leaving for the next generation that will be good memories? For young girls as well, what am I going to remind them of? When you're a mom, your kid becomes your priority. Motherhood is elevating, and so is reaching your dreams. As women, we are multi-dimensional; we are meant to bring joy, as well as nurture both purpose and people.”

Busiswa sent a fun message to her fans in the video below:

Busiswa is making her mark worldwide

Having established herself as a top star in Mzansi, Busiswa made her mark on the world stage after featuring on Grammy-award-winning Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

Busiswa’s hit My Power was a standout feature on Beyoncé’s album, and it has helped her make a name on dancefloors around the world.

The 36-year-old, though, has not had a perfect time as a parent after she reportedly went through a maintenance battle with the father of her child, Kaygee the Vibe, in the past.

South African singer Busiswa Gqulu has made her mark on dancefloors worldwide. Image: busiswaah.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Busiswa as a mother and star

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising the Eastern Cape-born hitmaker, saying she has done well as a mother.

Wishboy833 is a fan:

“My favourite person 💙 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kleeohpatrah admires Busiswa:

“Ahhhh, mommy 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Theophilangezwi is impressed:

“Oh yhini na, you've done well, mommy🙌😍.”

He_got_melodies has respect for Busiswa:

“You are a legend and you know that !🫶🏼”

Alfakat_ loves the message:

“This is so precious, this is so special! 🥹🥰❤️‍🔥 this is legacy 🤞🏾♾️🔥.”

