Busiswa Gqulu wrote a loving letter to the late Winnie Khumalo following her untimely death

The Makazi singer hailed Winnie Khumalo as an inspirational singer to her, who inspired her fighting spirit

Winnie Khumalo died on Tuesday, 7 January 2025, after she allegedly battled a short illness

Busiswa penned a heartfelt letter to the late Winnie Khumalo. @busiswaah on Instagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Winnie Khumalo's death saddens Busiswa

Busiswa Gqulu took to Instagram to pen an emotional letter to the late singer and actress Winnie Khumalo. The Live My Life hitmaker passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. Her family confirmed her death, saying she allegedly battled a short illness.

In her letter, the Makazi singer shared that Winnie Khumalo was inspirational to her and many others. Busisiwa hailed Winnie as a fighter who inspired her to elevate her fighting spirit.

"No call time formed against you ever prospered," Busiswa started out. "You have been showing up for yourself since you were 16; you knew that you were magical, you knew that you were unstoppable, you knew your purpose, and you never stopped showing up for yourself, your family and your brand."

Busiswa said Winnie lived her life to the fullest and put her children first, who are now tasked with keeping her legacy alive.

Busiswa pens letter to RethabileKhumalo

Her letter was also directed at Rethabile Khumalo, saying she would be there for her if need be. The My Power collaborator advised Rethabile to make her mother proud.

"I'll place it upon myself that we check up on you amongst other fellow musicians because you must come right and make your mother proud. All your mother ever wanted is to be a superstar, and you are that superstar; you know what it takes to be one!" she exclaimed.

Mzansi shows love to Busiswa

In response to Busiswa's letter, peeps lauded her for penning such an emotional tribute to the late star.

@laconco said:

"You've penned down your heart so beautifully. May Winniza rest in peace. Condolences to you and family."

zolahashatsi responded:

"Well penned and articulated, my friend. Camagu for this, my Queen."

candy cried:

"It’s so sad B @busiswaah yazi. She was a force. Fabulous tribute. May she rest well!"

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza's memorial will be on same day

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Winnie Khumalo and muso Doc Shebeleza's memorial services will be held on the same day.

Winnie Khumalo's family moved her funeral service a day early to accommodate Doc Shebeleza's family.

