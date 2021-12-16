Radio personality Lerato Kganyago truly embodies what the soft life means as she was seen living it in the Western Cape, whipping in a drop-top Ferrari

The celeb just got back from a luxury trip in Dubai where she got to play with more supercars in between sunbathing, shopping and fine dining

Lerato was found by a TikTok user who was approaching peeps with fancy cars and asking them what they do to be able to afford such vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A social media user caught Lerato Kganyago off-guard in Camps Bay when he approached her to ask about the car she was driving. The celeb had the wind blowing in her hair as she drove around with the windows down in a white Ferrari FF with a R4 million price tag.

Lerato Kganyago's Ferrari FF had peeps thinking about becoming a DJ. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago really seems to be raking in the cash these days. Just last month, IOL reported that she took a first-class flight to Dubai to simply go and live her best life. The media personality looked like the face of luxury as she soaked in all that Khanyi Mbau's favourite city had to offer.

LKG is back home and one thing that seems to have really stuck with her from the trip is the love for sportscars. A TikTok user was walking around Camps Bay and asking peeps with luxury vehicles what they do for a living. Richard Haubrich approached the driver of a white Ferrari FF and to his surprise, it was Lerato.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The comments lit up as peeps considered the possibility of switching careers so they can afford such luxuries.

@gordonthegreta1 wrote:

"I'm starting to doubt why I'm busy with engineering if DJs can make so much."

@johnnywhu commented:

"DJ makes enough money to buy Ferrari???? Really???"

@user864 said:

"Why was I excited to see it was LKG driving that machine. Yass Queen Mother, serve them."

Soft Life: Lerato Kganyago shares her luxury Dubai adventures

Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago's social media posts were showing fans exactly how a holiday in Dubai should be done. The celeb is enjoying all the luxury and relaxation that the city has to offer and looking so good while she does it too.

Lerato Kganyago has been living her absolute best life. The celeb followed in Khanyi Mbau's footsteps and decided to make Dubai her playground for the next few days.

Last week, Briefly News reported that Lerato had landed in Dubai and followers were more than ready to see how she was going to be spending her time in the rich and famous UAE.

Source: Briefly.co.za