Cassper Nyovest is a self-proclaimed baller who showed exactly how a man with his bank balance says goodnight to the lady of his life

The rapper pleaded with men on social media to really dig deep and spoil their women this festive season and so he set the leading example

Cassper's baby mama hopped onto her stories to share receipts from her late-night spoils, leaving women in Mzansi thinking, "SBWL"

When Cassper told his followers that the ladies deserved all of the spoils this December, he really meant it. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker made it rain in his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi's bank account after sending her a sizey eWallet to say goodnight.

Cassper Nyovest keeps his word to spoil his woman this festive and sends her a goodnight e-wallet.

Cassper Nyovest has decided that the best way to spoil your lady this December is to send her random eWallets. OKMzansi reports that the rapper did not waste time following his own advice and sent Thobeka Majozi a whole R3K just to say goodnight.

The baby mama took to her Instagram stories to share the small token of appreciation that Khotso's dad sent her. Above the screenshot of the bank notification, Thobeka wrote:

"Pity ewaaa's have a limit."

Thobeka Majozi shares a screenshot of an e-wallet from baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest.

Cass is no stranger to spoiling his son and his baby mama. TimesLIVE reported that the rapper had already started buying his son Khotso expensive kicks before he was even born. Nyovest has always made sure that he, Thobeka and their son are always dripping.

Cassper Nyovest sets the record straight about buying another R5 million Bentley

Briefly News reported that rapper Cassper Nyovest did not need to do anything to have fans convinced that he blessed himself with another luxury vehicle worth millions. The hitmaker had to come clean about who owns the car and fans were left slightly disappointed.

Cassper Nyovest is one of Mzansi's biggest ballers, so when a photo of a white Bentley with his signature 'Noyvest' plates did its rounds on the internet, fans were beyond impressed. The rapper had to hop on Twitter to put out the fire before things went too far.

Late last year, The South African reported that Nyovest gifted himself a brand new Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 for his 30th birthday. Cass felt the Bentley would be the perfect dad car for him and Khutso to cruise around in.

