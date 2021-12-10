Cassper Nyovest had to clear up things about his baller status when a photo of another luxury Bentley with his name on the plates was circulating

Fans were convinced that Nyovest was eating top dollar and so much closer to his goal of being a billionaire than the rapper led on

The hip hop heavyweight had a pretty simple explanation for the car with matching number plates and fans went in hard in the comments

Rapper Cassper Nyovest did not need to do anything to have fans convinced that he blessed himself with another luxury vehicle worth millions. The hitmaker had to come clean about who owns the car and fans were left slightly disappointed.

Cassper Nyovest is one of Mzansi's biggest ballers, so when a photo of a white Bentley with his signature 'Noyvest' plates did its rounds on the internet, fans were beyond impressed. The rapper had to hop on Twitter to put out the fire before things went too far.

Late last year, The South African reported that Nyovest gifted himself a brand new Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 for his 30th birthday. Cass felt the Bentley would be the perfect dad car for him and Khutso to cruise around in.

So it came as no surprise to his followers when a second whip with the same number plate was on the web. The tweeps reacted to Cassper coming clean about not owning the car:

@Mbalenhle_MirandaN wrote:

"For a rapper like you Cassper you have more than 5 mill in ur account....I wouldn't be surprised if they'd say even that 40 mill the child took to SAPS was yours, I mean u moneyd broe...It's not ur car but u know what happened to the light. u must be very close with the owner neh."

@MohaleGlenns said:

"Dude, that's your car man. We know you own 4 of them and a Rolls Royce."

