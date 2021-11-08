Soft Life: Lerato Kganyago Shares Her Luxury Dubai Adventures

Lerato Kganyago took a first-class flight to Dubai last week and fans have been eagerly waiting for her to post some top-notch content

The radio host did not disappoint fans in the slightest and she shared snaps and videos of herself driving around the city and sipping champagne on a yacht

Lerato's comment section flooded with followers wishing they could ditch their desks and join her in enjoying the beautiful city

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lerato Kganyago's social media posts are showing fans exactly how a holiday in Dubai should be done. The celeb is enjoying all of the luxury and relaxation that the city has to offer and looking so good while she does it too.

Lerato Kganyago's Dubai adventures have peeps wishing they could join her. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago has been living her absolute best life. The celeb followed in Khanyi Mbau's footsteps and decided to make Dubai her playground for the next few days.

Last week, Briefly News reported that Lerato had landed in Dubai and followers were more than ready to see how she was going to be spending her time in the rich and famous UAE.

Kganyago wasted no time sharing her adventures on Instagram. The media personality has been seen sipping champagne in a gorgeous bikini and driving around in a Rolls Royce at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lerato Kganyago jet-sets in luxury plane to Dubai and lands to breakfast fit for a queen

Briefly News reported radio host Lerato Kganyago is living her best jet-setting life. The celeb just landed in Khanyi Mbau's favourite city and she's made sure to treat herself to only the finest that Dubai has to offer.

Last month, Dubai seemed to be a popular holiday destination among Mzansi's rich and famous as celebs stormed the city of gold to attend the Dubai Expo 2020. The South African reports that the likes of J Something, Nomzamo Mbatha, DJ Maphorisa and Thando Thabethe were on the list.

Lerato Kganyago however, waited for her very own moment to shine in Dubai. The media personality shared some snaps of herself travelling to the celeb favourite location in first-class as well as landing to a five-star touchdown breakfast.

Source: Briefly.co.za