Dubai seems to be a Mzansi celeb magnet because all of the country's A-listers have turned it into their luxurious playground

Lerato Kganyago is the latest celeb to land in the UAE and her posts are already making followers green with envy

Her first class champagne snap has peeps are glued to her page for updates, one person wrote: "Dubai will treat you well mother"

Radio host Lerato Kganyago is living her best jet setting life. The celeb just landed in Khanyi Mbau's favourite city and she's made sure to treat herself to only the finest that Dubai has to offer.

Lerato Kganyago has peeps glued to her page to see her Dubai content. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Last month Dubai seemed to be a popular holiday destination among Mzansi's rich and famous as celebs stormed the city of gold to attend the Dubai Expo 2020. The South African reports that the likes of J Something, Nomzamo Mbatha, DJ Maphorisa and Thando Thabethe were on the list.

Lerato Kganyago however, waited for her very own moment to shine in Dubai. The media personality shared some snaps of herself travelling to the celeb favourite location in a first-class as well as a five-star touchdown breakfast.

