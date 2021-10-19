Some of Mzansi's biggest names represented the country at the MultiChoice premiere week at the Expo 2020 Dubai

The event had a colourful One Night with Mzansi showcase that saw the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Mi Casa and Dali Wonga headlining

The South African showcase was hosted by none other than Nomzamo Mbatha, completing the star-studded list of Mzansi talent

After being postponed for almost a year, the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai finally took place last week. Since South Ah had a portion of the expo dedicated to showcasing our country's rich talent pool, it was only right that some of Mzansi's finest were in attendance.

Some of Mzansi's biggest names attended the Expo 2020 Dubai and Briefly News has taken a look at a few of the attendees. Images: @nomzamo_m / @jsomethingmusic / @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the One Night with Mzansi showcase was hosted by internationally recognised actress Nomzamo Mbatha. A few musicians headlined the show, making sure to give the UAE a true taste of Mzansi.

Mzansi's favourite Dubai frequenter, Khanyi Mbau, also made sure to make an appearance at the event that showed some of the best her country has to offer.

Briefly News has gathered a list of just some of the celebs who attended the exciting event.

1. Nomzamo Mbatha

2. Mi Casa

3. DJ Maphorisa

4 & 5. Reignited flames Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala

6. Khanyi Mbau

7. Dali Wonga

DJ Maphorisa boasts about lit performance in Dubai, claims he's raking in some serious green

Briefly News reported DJ Maphorisa set Dubai on fire recently when he finally got to perform at the 2020 Dubai Expo, which previously got postponed because of the global pandemic.

On the Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa made it known that he is making his mark on the globe. His gig in Dubai was all kinds of litty and Maphorisa now has the confidence to take over another country with his musical genius.

Maphorisa claims he is raking in the green in Dubai, and that has certainly put a big smile on his face, reported TimesLIVE.

My guy, congratulations, you deserve it!

Maphorisa posted:

“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it’s in Dubai and I’m getting serious money.”

Seeing Maphorisa brag post, Mzansi citizens took to the comment section to express their pride. Yes, baba, show the world what our people are made of!

Take a look at some of the comments: Bandile Ndwandwe gave some advice:

“Make sure you invest sum my brother. May god continue blessing you all.”

Kabelo Tshegő Mngunï said:

“We love you here in Limpopo Our Sangoma use ur izolo verse to heal people.”

Source: Briefly.co.za