DJ Maphorisa is currently in Dubai after having performed at an event that was meant to take place last year

Maphorisa took to social media with great pride, dropping facts that he is allegedly raking in the big tom in Dubai

The people of Mzansi could not be happier for Maphorisa and let him know in the comment section that he deserves it all

DJ Maphorisa set Dubai on fire recently when he finally got to perform at the 2020 Dubai Expo, which previously got postponed because of the global pandemic.

DJ Maphorisa, who has become Mzansi's most popular producer, vocalist and DJ, revealed he is stacking up the racks. Image: @djmaphorisa

On the Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa made it known that he is making his mark on the globe. His gig in Dubai was all kinds of litty and Maphorisa now has the confidence to take over another country with his musical genius.

Maphorisa claims he is raking in the green in Dubai, and that has certainly put a big smile on his face, reported TimesLIVE.

My guy, congratulations, you deserve it!

Maphorisa posted:

“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it’s in Dubai and I’m getting serious money.”

Seeing Maphorisa brag post, Mzansi citizens took to the comment section to express their pride. Yes, baba, show the world what our people are made of!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Bandile Ndwandwe gave some advice:

“Make sure you invest sum my brother. May god continue blessing you all.”

Kabelo Tshegő Mngunï said:

“We love you here in Limpopo Our Sangoma use ur izolo verse to heal people.”

Maliviwe Mtiya clapped:

“You're getting Arab money! For your hard work you deserve the best Grootman #Madumane”

Papä Thembie Thakgie is obsessed:

“When I grow up I want to be DJ Maphorisa and name my firstborn Madungwana.”

