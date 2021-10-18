Actor cum-radio presenter and Mzansi socialite Mohale Motaung got a little wild in the wilderness recently. Ain’t nothing like soaking up the African sun on safari!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mohale Motaung was recently living in the lap of luxury out in Mpumalanga and his vacation left us green with envy. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Mohale dropped some pictures of his trip to Mzansi’s stunning and iconic Kruger National Park, reported ZAlebs. Ah, what a way to live your life.

While this is a trip of rejuvenation, Mohale did not let his listeners down, he broadcast his show from the park while in his gown – now that’s how we should all be doing business.

Mohale is glamping and his accommodation looks lush! Mzansi really does have some of the most beautiful scenery in the world.

Take a look at some of the snaps Mohale has shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans took to the comment section to let Mohale know that they are jelly, but to also remind him to get some rest and watch out for the Lions, lol!

Here are some of the comments:

@truddols_ said:

“You needed this, really.”

@cynthiawmwangi said:

“Now that's how you do it!!”

@bongs.dlamini.3720 said:

“It’s your time Mohale to rise up.❤️”

@christelleschalkwyk said:

“@mohale_77 Oh wow what an amazing experience it was to spend time with you on safari in Kruger. Hope to see you again soon! ✨”

@awelani_queen said:

“Very beautiful ❤️ It's a good place to visit.”

Social media is convinced Mohale has moved on from Somizi

Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo have insisted that they are not getting a divorce, however, their recent behaviour towards each other has suggested otherwise.

Mohale gave his followers even more of a reason to be suspicious when he had an eyebrow-raising interaction with a handsome man on social media.

The man, who is a pilot by the looks of things, asked Mohale when they would be flying again and shared pictures of the pair in a plane. Mohale responded by saying “soon”.

The interaction caught the attention of eagle-eyed social media users who took to the platform to question what was going on. Although Mohale didn’t say anything in response, he did post a suggestive meme that hinted at some sneaky business.

Source: Briefly.co.za