This year Kwanele Mthethwa and other Mzansi celebs made sure to go all-out or their Halloween festivities and the peeps are impressed

The former isiThembiso actress went for a rather unique look as she channelled the seductive DC temptress Poison Ivy

Followers made sure to let her know that she absolutely ate up with this all-green look, one person wrote: "No crumbs in sight "

Kwanele Mthethwa really should have prepared her followers before unleashing the kind of fire content she did. The actress shared her sexy Halloween costume and peeps definitely needed a fire extinguisher after hitting the like button.

Kwanele Mthethwa looked smoking hot in her Poison Ivy costume. Image: @kaguvi_og_ and @kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

The South African reports that Mzansi celebs did not disappoint at this year's Halloween festivities. The stars showed up in their scariest and creepiest looks and truly stole the show. Lasizwe, Pearl Thusi and Anele Mdoda were among the country's best dressed.

Kwanele Mthethwa took to Instagram to show her outfit. Kwanele chose to transform herself into one of DC Comics' most iconic characters. The celeb was almost slightly too convincing.

Followers were stunned by the photo and took to the comments to let her know that she slayed!

@_ufuze_ said:

"No crumbs in sight "

@_michelles.world wrote:

"Everything about that pic"

