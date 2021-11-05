Yaass Gurl: Makhadzi Rocking Pink Hair Moments Before Her Trip to Malawi

Makhadzi's career has been skyrocketing since she has been jet setting non-stop around the country on her highly demanded African Queen tour

The electrifying entertainer is getting booked left, right and centre and has set foot in almost every country in Africa and will not be stopping anytime soon

Just before she hopped on another flight to Malawi, she took the time to post a few snaps that have peeps convinced that pink is her colour

Makhadzi's latest social media post has peeps swooning over how great she looks. The Ghanama hitmaker debuted a brand new hairstyle and she honestly ate up and left no crumbs.

Makhadzi is looking pretty in pink on her way to Malawi. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi is on her way to Malawi for the second time this year. Just last month ago TimesLIVE reported that the Limpopo born talent was boarding a flight to go and perform in the neighbouring country.

Pink seems to be her designated colour when she visits Malawai because this time she swopped the all pink outfit for some pink hair. Makhadzi shared the gorgeous photos on her social platforms and peeps went crazy over the look.

Makhadzi and Master KG still friends after break up but avoid the relationship overshadowing their music

Briefly News reported Makhadzi has shared some details about her relationship with Master KG. The two have come a long way together going from partners to mentoring and just supporting each other's careers, one thing that has stayed constant is their love for each other. The musicians are actually such good friends.

Makhadzi and Master KG ended their romantic relationship earlier this year, reports TimesLIVE. Fans were reported to be struggling to come to terms with the two musicians no longer being together but the singer made sure to reassure them that they are still on good terms.

ZAlebs reports that Master KG gave Makhadzi quite of bit of mentoring to help her boost her career. Makhadzi told the publication that the producer encouraged her to stick to her roots when making music. KG told Makhadzi that Venda was her language so she should not be too shy to use it.

The two prefer to keep the details of their bond to themselves. In an interview with ZAlebs, Makhadzi said that she would hate to be known for her personal life instead of her talent.

